Willow Smith reunites Jada’s band Wicked Wisdom for Mother’s Day surprise

Jada Pinkett Smith was a member of the rock band that formed in 2002

Co-host of the Red Table Talk, Willow Smith, surprised her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, with the reunion of her band, Wicked Wisdom as a gift for Mother’s Day.

“For the last three months, I’ve been planning a huge surprise for my mom,” Willow says at the beginning of the episode. “She has no idea that I’ve been orchestrating this reunion…This is all happening, like, 40 feet away from the Red Table. If my mom gets up to go to the bathroom or anything, we are all sunk.”

Jada was a member of the rock band that formed in 2002. The band featured Pinkett Smith, Cameron “Wirm” Graves, Philip “Fish” Fisher, Pocket Honore, and Rio Lawrence. Taylor Graves who joined the band later participated in the reunion with Honore.

“She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about, so for Mother’s Day, I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me,'” Willow said.

She told her mom, “I just love you so much, and I just want you to feel a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love that you have given me throughout my entire life and continue to give me, and I just want to say Happy Mother’s Day, and you’re just always gonna be a superwoman and badass b**ch in my book, so I love you.”

Willow recently released her own hard rock single, “Transparent,” which features Travis Barker on drums.

Willow recently told Rolling Stone that her first real tour experience was with Wicked Wisdom. “That was my first real tour experience, and that was the first music that I was surrounded by as a child. When I first started doing my own music and my parents got me a vocal coach, we only did pop and R&B kind of vibes, and so for my entire life, I didn’t think I had the voice to sing this kind of music or sing rock in general.”

(Credit: Facebook/Red Table Talk)

Red Table Talk recently crossed the three-year benchmark of the popular Facebook Watch show that is filmed at the Smith home.

