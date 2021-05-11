Black man accused of wearing life-like white man mask to burglarize homes

"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance," tweeted LAPD Pacific. "When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why"

Officers say a Black man wore a strange mask that resembled a white man to burglarize California homes.

Rockim Prowell, 30, is being accused of robbing more than 30 Los Angeles area homes. He was arrested earlier this month after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, per Fox 11.

The authorities were able to connect the suspect to at least two burglaries in Beverly Hills during which flat-screen TVs were stolen. A break-in on April 20 in the 1900 block of Loma Vista Drive helped authorities connect Prowell to a break-in at 100 block of Stanley Drive on June 20, 2020.

(Credit: Beverly Hills Police Department)

The Beverly Hills Police Department released a statement on the matter.

“Beverly Hills Police Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Loma Vista Drive. During the investigation, it was discovered that the same suspect was responsible for a residential burglary that occurred on July 20, 2020, in the 100 block of Stanley Drive. The suspect, and the vehicle he was driving, were tied to both crimes through surveillance video. During both crimes, the suspect stole flat-screen televisions,” per the release on Facebook.

“On May 2, 2021, Beverly Hills Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by a Rockim Prowell. During the investigation, a face mask and other items located in the car connected him to residential burglaries in Beverly Hills on July 20, 2020, and April 20, 2021. The license plates attached to the vehicle were also determined to be stolen.

Arrested was Rockim Prowell, 30-years-old of Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged Prowell with two counts of PC 459 – Burglary; two counts of PC 487(a) – Grand Theft, and one count of PC 594(a) – Vandalism.”

Rockim Prowell, 30, of Inglewood, is believed to be responsible for numerous residential burglaries throughout Southern California, according to Beverly Hills police https://t.co/hxqpXgMAa2 — KTLA (@KTLA) May 7, 2021

According to The Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Station, the suspect was also linked to seven burglaries in their community.

“It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance,” tweeted LAPD Pacific. “When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why.”

After being arrested, officers searched the Inglewood man’s car and discovered a face mask that connected him to the crimes. The plates of the vehicle he was in were stolen. They also discovered stolen goods at this residence.

The alleged masked robber is being charged with two counts of grand theft, two counts of burglary, and one count of vandalism by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records, Prowell was released on Thursday at 6 p.m. on bond.

Despite the seriousness of the alleged crimes, social media users couldn’t help but poke fun at the man and the mask by making Scooby-Doo references. The 1970s mystery cartoon series is known for catching villains in masks.

“Can someone make a scooby doo face reveal meme for this please,” added a user.

Can someone make a scooby doo face reveal meme for this please — F J Sendell (@FJSendell) May 9, 2021

“And he’d gotten away with it except for those pesky meddling kids,” wrote another.

And he’d gotten away with it except for those pesky meddling kids — Rod Hummel (@Royalacresrod) May 9, 2021

