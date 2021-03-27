Beyoncé Los Angeles storage units robbed of $1 million in valuables: report

Beyoncé's storage unit break-in is the latest in a number of celebrity storage units and properties being robbed in the Los Angeles area

Queen Bey has reportedly been robbed after thieves broke into storage units containing her belongings.

The burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of items, according to TMZ.

Three storage units in Los Angeles rented by Beyoncé‘s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, were unlawfully accessed by thieves earlier this month who stole numerous items, including dresses and handbags that personally belonged to the platinum-selling singer, according to law enforcement.

In addition, the following week, it was reported the burglars broke into three units in the same storage facility and made off with more of the “Black Parade” singer’s items, including children’s toys, more handbags and even photos that belonged to Beyoncé’s stylist.

The culprits are still at large. It is uncertain if the same people robbed the storage units in the two separate burglaries.

Beyoncé’s storage unit break-in is apparently the latest in a rising number of celebrity storage units being robbed, including singer Miley Cyrus, who earlier this year was robbed of family photos, mementos and clothes, TMZ reports.

Beyoncé has made no mention of burglaries. Her latest public appearance came at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14. She went home with four new wins out of nine nominations, including two for her remix of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” and trophies for “Black Parade” and “Brown Skin Girl.” With those wins, she is currently at 28 Grammy Awards, which surpasses Alison Krauss for most wins for any singer in the award’s history, male or female, as well as a tie with producer Quincy Jones most Grammys by a living person.

The storage heists come off the heels of a January burglary attempt at Dr. Dre‘s residence. As previously reported by theGrio, his home in Brentwood, California, was targeted by burglars mere hours after the producer/entrepreneur was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm.

Los Angeles police officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that four suspects were apprehended “after a short pursuit,” and arrested for attempted burglary. Nothing was taken from Dr. Dre’s $40 million home.

Dr. Dre was released from Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Jan. 16, as reported by USA Today, and is still in the middle of a public divorce with estranged wife, Nicole Young.

Just a few days after Dr. Dre’s house was broken into, another California home of a music mogul fell prey to burglary. A house owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles’ Toluca Lake neighborhood was broken into, according to Complex. However, it is uncertain if any items were stolen.

Authorities reported that the break-in was noticed and reported by a caretaker. It was in that house in 2018 that Comb’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, actress/model Kim Porter, died of lobar pneumonia. Combs has hardly been in the house since.

