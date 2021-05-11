Federal investigators seek cooperation from Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz is under a federal investigation concerning under-age sex, sex trafficking, and prostitution.



Federal agents could secure two key witnesses in an ongoing investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of whom is an ex-girlfriend.

The Republican politician who serves Florida’s 1st congressional district was implicated in a larger investigation by the Justice Department into Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, which launched in the final months of the Trump Administration, the New York Times reported in late March. The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a minor and violated federal prostitution and sex trafficking laws.

Greenberg already has multiple charges including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, identity theft, wire fraud, and more. His deadline to accept a plea deal with the Justice Department is this week, according to CNN.

Read More: Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl) speaks during the “Save America Summit” at the Trump National Doral golf resort on April 09, 2021 in Doral, Florida. Mr. Gaetz addressed the summit hosted by Women for America First as the Justice Department is investigating the Congressman for allegations of sex with a minor and child sex trafficking. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Unlike Greenberg, Gaetz does not have any federal charges but that could change depending on the evidence obtained by the Justice Department. Along with Greenberg, the Justice Department is also seeking answers from Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend who was once an intern on Capitol Hill.

Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, whose name has not been released, did not intern in Gaetz’s office but is relevant to the investigation because she traveled with Gaetz on a trip to the Bahamas in 2018 and could have information about drug use and arrangements with women, according to CNN sources. In addition to the pending federal investigation, the House Ethics Committee also opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz in April.

Gaetz has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and said in an interview that he has “a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward,” the New York Times reported.

In an April tweet, Gaetz doubled down on claims of extortion by government officials: “One of the people trying to extort me with lies is a former Department of Justice official. His name is David McGee,” said Gaetz.

“Another person trying to extort me with lies was *GETTING PAID* by the Department of State!!!”

Read More: Trump turns down meeting with Gaetz amid investigation: report

The Trump-aligned conservative has also said that he has no intention of resigning from Congress and is currently on a political tour with the controversial Georgia representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) which has been dubbed “The America First” tour. At the tour’s kick off event in early May, Gaetz alluded to the investigations.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

“I’m a marked man in Congress. I’m a canceled man in some corners of the Internet. I might be a wanted man by the deep state. But I am a Florida man, and it is good to be home,” said Gaetz.

Federal investigators are almost done gathering evidence but the decision about whether to bring charges against Gaetz is expected to take some time, according to CNN sources.

