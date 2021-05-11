NeNe Leakes, ‘RHOA’ castmembers respond to Porsha Williams’ engagement to co-star’s ex

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star made headlines when she shared her engagement news on Instagram Monday night

The fallout of the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta scandal continues. Nene Leakes and more celebs have responded to Porsha Williams‘ recent social media announcement that she is engaged to her co-star’s ex.

As theGrio previously reported, shockwaves were sent throughout The Real Housewives world Monday night when Porsha Williams confirmed on her Instagram account that she is with Simon Guobadia, who was previously married to her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia.

In the post that now has almost 400,000 likes, the reality TV star says she is “not friends” with Falynn and that she “cannot wait to spend” the rest of her life with her new partner who divorced his wife earlier this year.

As per TMZ, they report that “multiple sources” say that Williams and Falynn, despite appearing together on an RHOA episode as ‘friends,’ that the two actually met the day of filming and were told to act as though they were buddies.

Given the salacious details, the story has taken off, with Porsha becoming the number one trending topic on U.S. Twitter for over 12 hours, while other celebrities chimed in on the breaking news.

Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta screening on June 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

Nene Leakes, a former peach holder herself, sounded off on the latest news in her own cheeky manner. While she initially shared her congratulations under Williams’ Instagram post, Leakes tweeted late Tuesday morning, “I didn’t watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh sh–…now i see what y’all saying! OUCH.”

She also cleared up why she commented on Williams’ post in the first place, explaining to her followers that she simply did not take the time to read the caption. She wrote, “Reading is fundamental. I posted a comment and didn’t really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don’t know any details.”

I didn’t watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh shit😳😳 now i see what y’all saying! OUCH — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2021

Reading is fundamental. I posted a comment and didn’t really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don’t know any details — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2021

More RHOA-adjacent personalities are coming out on social media to comment on Porsha’s latest entanglement.

Cynthia Bailey‘s new husband Mike Hill also took to Twitter to cryptically comment over the latest drama. He wrote in a tweet, “Man….don’t y’all ask me NOTHING about it. Staying out of THAT business for sure.”

Man….don’t y’all ask me NOTHING about it. Staying out of THAT business for sure. — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) May 11, 2021

Kenya Moore, who spent much of the latest season feuding with Williams, tweeted her response to the story late Monday evening. The reality star did not write anything in the tweet, but simply shared the popular meme of Nicki Minaj screaming, “Did I lie?! Did I lie?!” seemingly looking for validation for questioning Williams throughout much of the current season.

As theGrio reported, Williams confirmed in her Instagram post that she and Guobadia are in fact in love. She wrote in the caption, “yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Check out Williams’ headline-making post below:

