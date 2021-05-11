Porsha Williams engaged to ex-husband of ‘RHOA’ co-star Falynn Guobadia

"I had nothing to do with their divorce filing," Williams said of Guobadia and her ex. "That's between the two of them."

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of co-star Falynn Guobadia.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Williams shared her good news, immediately addressing the elephant in the room: Her new fiancé was previously married to a friend.

Porsha Williams (left) recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia (right), the ex-husband of one of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars. (Instagram)

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she wrote after penning “for all of you that need facts, I get the optics, but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.”

Williams said her relationship with Guobadia began “a month ago.” She says that they are “crazy in love.”

“I know it’s fast, but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she posted. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Williams said that Guobadia and Dennis McKinley, the father of her daughter, Pilar Jhena, are “committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

She added: “Two Black men stepping up and being amazing people—let’s praise them.”

Williams disabled comments on the post, but fans took to Twitter to have their say. Celebrity hairstylist Elgin Williams tweeted, “Porsha Williams chose happiness. Even if it was at someone else’s expense.”

Falynn Guobadia hosted a Halloween party at her home in a RHOA episode that aired in March. It sparked controversy when RHOA star Kenya Moore was accused of cultural appropriation when she wore a Native American-inspired headdress.

Falynn Guobadia announced the end of her marriage in April in an Instagram story.

“We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children,” she wrote. “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.” She and her ex-husband have three children together.

Simon Guobadia is an Atlanta businessman who is chief executive officer of SIMCOL Group, which is a holding company for several entities, including entertainment and film production.

