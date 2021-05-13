Stacey Abrams’ novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ to be adapted for TV

“I created While Justice Sleeps to unravel a political mystery about power and secrets through the eyes of a protagonist dealing with her own demons," Abrams said.

Look like Stacey Abrams’ book While Justice Sleeps will be headed to the small screen soon, and we couldn’t be more excited!

According to Variety, after a pretty competitive bidding war, NBCUniversal-backed producer Working Title Television was able to snatch up the rights to Abrams’ new novel and plans to adapt it as a television series.

Politician Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Tuesday, the legal thriller, which follows a Supreme Court justice whose descent into a coma causes chaos not only in the court but also across the country, was published by Penguin Random House.

According to a synopsis by Deadline, “It follows Avery Keene, a brilliant young law clerk for the legendary Justice Howard Wynn, who is doing her best to hold her life together; excelling in an arduous job with the court while also dealing with a troubled family. When the shocking news breaks that Wynn – the cantankerous swing vote on many current high-profile cases – has slipped into a coma, Avery’s life turns upside down. She is immediately notified that Wynn has left instructions for her to serve as his legal guardian and power of attorney.

Plunged into an explosive role she never anticipated, Avery finds that Wynn had been secretly researching one of the most controversial cases before the court—a proposed merger between an American biotech company and an Indian genetics firm, which promises to unleash breathtaking results in the medical field. She also discovers that Wynn suspected a dangerously related conspiracy that infiltrates the highest power corridors of Washington.”

It’s worth noting that although Abrams is no stranger to fiction writing, this is the first novel where she’s forgone a pen name and published under her real identity. Previously she wrote a romance under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

“I created While Justice Sleeps to unravel a political mystery about power and secrets through the eyes of a protagonist dealing with her own demons. I am excited about the book’s release today, and I look forward to working with Working Title Television and Universal Studio Group to bring the intriguing world of Avery Keene to television,” said Abrams who will exec produce the TV series with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

“After weathering the competitive storm to secure Stacey’s novel, we are elated to have come out on top,” added Bevan, co-chairman of Working Title Television. “This is one of those rare moments when the opportunity feels right, and we look forward to developing this thrilling project with the multihyphenate Abrams.”

“As the media landscape continues to flourish with infinite content, we are excited to embark on this journey with Stacey, who has played an instrumental role in the American narrative and now, television industry,” agreed Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe. “We look forward to bringing a level of authenticity, cultural representation and universal storytelling to this project, which we believe audiences will enjoy.”

Abrams, who is a rising star in the Democratic party, is widely credited with helping Joe Biden win the presidential election via her efforts to boost Democratic voter turnout in Georgia. A few months later, she also played a key role in giving Democrats control over the Senate.

