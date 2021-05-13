Sunny Hostin shuts down Meghan McCain: US ‘should never forget’ insurrection

"The View" co-hosts had opposing takes on the jan. 6 insurrection

You can’t say the The View doesn’t know how to get social media going.

Meghan McCain is known for sparking controversy on the daytime series but this week, Sunny Hostin was able to check her cohost’s rhetoric head-on. After McCain suggested America move on from discussing the deadly Capitol siege that took place in January, Hostin said the insurrection is something we should never forget.

“The party of law and order, [Republicans] should be ashamed of themselves for what they did yesterday, what they continue to do, and that is an important story that we should never, ever, ever stop talking about or forget,” said Hostin.

Sunny Hoston and Meghan McCain expressed differing viewpoints on the Capitol riots.

“Only have one response to Meghan McCain’s opinion, on #TheView this morning, concerning the insurrection on January 6. Thank you Sunny Hosting for speaking truth to power,” tweeted a user.

"Only have one response to Meghan McCain's opinion, on #TheView this morning, concerning the insurrection on January 6. Thank you Sunny Hosting for speaking truth to power," tweeted a user.

“ICYMI… Here’s Sunny Hostin debunking Meghan McCain’s dubious right wing talking points. #TheView,” added another.

"ICYMI… Here's Sunny Hostin debunking Meghan McCain's dubious right wing talking points. #TheView," added another.



pic.twitter.com/vAy5FpySZu — Chantay Berry 💛 (@iamchanteezy) May 13, 2021

It has only been four months since former president Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, leaving five dead and over 100 injured on January 6.

The conversation took off when fellow host Whoopi Goldberg introduced a clip of Rep. Andrew Clyburn (R-GA) stating that the footage of the takeover looked like a simple and “a normal tourist visit.”

Whoopi said: “What was he smoking?” and directed the conversation to McCain, who appeared uninterested in the topic.

“Well, this happened four months ago, and we’ve been talking about it for four months, and I’ve made my perspective on it crystal clear. I think it’s horrific, I don’t believe the ‘Big Lie,’” said McCain.

McCain argued that the topic was outdated and a strategy to cover up problems in President Biden’s administration.

“There’s a crisis at the border, the Middle East is on fire, inflation rates are sky high, unemployment is crazy, people can’t get gas in their cars… I think we should be focusing on that vs. re-litigating something that happened four months ago,” said McCain.

The show began to trend because Twitter users could not believe what they just heard.

“MAGA Meg: We need to move on from the insurrection. Sunny: Never!,” tweeted a user.

MAGA Meg: We need to move on from the insurrection.



Sunny: Never!#TheView pic.twitter.com/vsXd6uDDTc — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) May 13, 2021

“Is she kidding @TheView@MeghanMcCain?! Republicans were still talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails 4 YEARS after she’d left the state department,” added another.

"Is she kidding @TheView@MeghanMcCain?! Republicans were still talking about Hillary Clinton's emails 4 YEARS after she'd left the state department," added another.

As per theGrio, Despite McCain’s lack of interest in discussing the Capitol take over, the FBI continues to arrest those involved in the riot.

Just a few weeks back, a woman on Bumble reported a man she matched with on the dating app for bragging about his participation.

The man, Robert Chapman, was arrested on April 22 and is now one of the hundreds being charged for participating in the deadly Jan 6. takeover.

“I did storm the capitol,” he said to the woman on Bumble, according to court documents. “I made it all the way to Statuary Hall.”

The woman, whose name was not released, replied, “We are not a match,” before reaching out to authorities.

A New York man, Robert Chapman, has been charged with entering the Capitol on Jan 6. The FBI began investigating Chapman after they got a tip from one of his Bumble matches.

The Carmel, New York resident was taken in by the FBI and charged with disrupting official government operations and trespassing at the U.S. Capitol.

“On or about January 13, 2021, an individual (“Complainant-1”) provided information to law enforcement about another individual who participated in the unlawful entry into the Capitol on or about January 6, 2021,” read the court documents.

