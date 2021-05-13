Yaya DaCosta to leave ‘Chicago Med’; will star in ‘Our Kind of People’

The actress is leaving the popular NBC drama after six seasons

According to recent reports, Yaya DaCosta is set to depart the hit NBC series Chicago Med and will star as the lead in an upcoming Fox drama series.

NBC’s Chicago dramas have become a huge success for the network. Consistently pulling in significant numbers in the ratings department, the Chicago-based shows usually top the nightly ratings in their Wednesday night time slots.

As the popular medical drama gears up for a seventh season, Deadline reports the initial contracts signed by the original cast are coming up at the end of the sixth. DaCosta is reportedly leaving the series after six seasons as Nurse April Sexton.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Yaya DaCosta of Chicago Med attends the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE)

DaCosta’s new series, Our Kind Of People, is based on the book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, and has received a straight-to-series order. The show will reportedly take place in “the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Per Deadline’s official synopsis of the series, “Our Kind of People follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

DaCosta shared her thoughts on leaving Chicago Med after six seasons, as well as her excitement for her latest project on her official Instagram page.

She wrote in a sentimental post, “After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on “Chicago Med” has come to a close.”

She continued, thanking the creators, cast, crew and also the fans who watched the show every week. She wrote, “I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family. With love and gratitude… farewell.”

In her next Instagram post, the actress got to share her excitement for her new project. Posting a screenshot of the Deadline report, she wrote in her caption, “Thank you @karingist @leedaniels @tasha4realsmith and everyone at Fox for the warm welcome! Can’t wait! 🌑💫🤸🏾‍♀️.”

