Kim Kardashian buys Janet Jackson’s ‘If’ costume for $25K

Kardashian bought it at a Julien's auction benefitting children in need held in honor of the pop icon’s 55th birthday.

Loading the player...

An auction in honor of a pop icon’s 55th birthday titled “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” lit up social media this weekend.

The three-day exhibition conducted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills benefited Compassion International, a non-profit organization that provides humanitarian aid to children in need.

Kim Kardashian (left) purchased the outfit singer Janet Jackson wore in the video (right) for her 1993 single, “If,” in an auction for charity. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian announced she’d purchased an outfit from the collection. The suede top with artificial bone detail and black pants with a lace-up front were part of her costume in the 1993 music video for her single, “If.”

“Happy birthday queen!” Kardashian wrote in Instagram Story, also sharing a clip of Jackson wearing the outfit. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”

Read More: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade redefine ‘shade’ with children’s book inspired by daughter

Jackson replied to Kardashian in her IG story, writing, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” adding three kissing face emojis.

Julien’s Auctions had announced the win on Twitter. “SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning ‘If’ music video.” But they didn’t disclose the auction winner was Kardashian.

“If” was a popular single from Jackson’s eponymous album, Janet, which also featured the hits “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “Any Time, Any Place.”

Read More: Serena Williams posts 1st victory in more than 3 months

The auction featured many pieces of varying value. A replica of Jackson’s tour journal sold for $16,000, while an Aston-Martin that she had previously driven sold for $70,000.

Television writer and director Matthew A. Cherry shared that he had made a few purchases during the three-day event, writing: “Me leaving @JuliensAuctions with a few items from @JanetJackson’s auction” with a hilarious GIF of Tracee Ellis Ross.

Fans were able to purchase large and small ticket items that included numerous costumes, framed art and jewelry from Jackson’s collection.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

