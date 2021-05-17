Serena Williams posts 1st victory in more than 3 months

Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game

Loading the player...

Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open.

Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game.

Williams hadn’t won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

Read More: Serena Williams models matching swimsuits with Olympia and ‘Qai Qai’

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Italy’s Lisa Pigato during their match at the Emilia Romagna Open tennis tournament, in Parma, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Vasini)

Read More: Serena Williams to star in new docuseries for Amazon

After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska, a French Open semifinalist last year.

Williams is preparing for Roland Garros, which starts in two weeks.

It was the first WTA match for Pigato and the 1,001st for Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Williams will next face 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Danish teenager Clara Tauson 6-1, 6-3.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

