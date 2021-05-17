Meghan Markle makes cameo in trailer for Oprah, Prince Harry’s mental health series

In a new trailer for "The Me You Can't See" Harry's wife, who is pregnant with their daughter, is seen briefly

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey unveiled the trailer for their upcoming mental health series titled The Me You Can’t See, which premieres on Apple TV+ on May 21.

Per a press release, the series features illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.

In The Me You Can’t See, Winfrey and Prince Harry guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.

Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone.

The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Harry said. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, guest stars on the show will include pop singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and NBA players DeMarr DeRozan and Langston Galloway sharing their mental health challenges.

In the trailer, Oprah is seen sitting opposite Prince Harry as she says, “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial,” she adds, as reported by PEOPLE. Harry replies, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s daughter due this summer, also makes a cameo in the trailer.

During their interview with Oprah, Markle revealed that the treatment from the British royal family left her feeling suicidal, but she was not allowed to seek treatment. Harry has revealed that his mother Princess Diana‘s death in 1997 when he was 12 affected him to the point he sought treatment in later years.

“The results of this year will be felt for decades,” Harry says in the trailer as a photo of Meghan reading to their son Archie is shown. “By kids, families, husbands, wives – everybody.”

Co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Me You Can’t See is also executive produced by Harpo Productions’ Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serving as showrunner.

It is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble), and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia (Amy). The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.

The trailer comes days after Prince Harry revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that his father Prince Charles handed down a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering.”

“He treated me the way he was treated,” Harry told Shepard, as reported by Page Six. “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway,” he added.

“So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you,’” he said.

theGrio’s Tonya Pendleton contributed to this report.

