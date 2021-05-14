Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to partner with Procter & Gamble

According to the Archewell Foundation website, the multi-year partnership, “will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport

Loading the player...

Life will always come full circle.

Back when Meghan Markle was just 11-years-old she called out Procter & Gamble for airing a sexist commercial. Now 28 years later, she and her husband are teaming up with the company through their Archewell Foundation, per Vanity Fair.

Read More: Sunny Hostin shuts down Meghan McCain: US ‘should never forget’ insurrection

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Archewell Foundation website, the multi-year partnership, “will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.

It will build on joint aspirations, most recently demonstrated by our work together in support of Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, an event that inspired vaccine confidence worldwide and mobilized more than $300 million in the push for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

In 2018, Inside Edition showed a resurfaced a clip of young Markle writing a letter to the company asking it to change the language of one of its commercials.

Markle was asked to review commercials for a social studies class and to dissect their messaging. The class was featured on Nick News and followed Markle as she took action.

“Women are fighting greasy pots and pans with Ivory Soap,” a voice is heard saying as the commercial features a sink full of dirty dishes.

Markle demonstrated she was not afraid to speak up even then, asking the company to change the word “women” to “people.” They complied.

“I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking that mom does everything,” a young Markle said while rocking a curly low ponytail.

She told Nick News at the time:

“If you see something that you don’t like or are offended by on television or another place, write letters and send them to the right place, and you can really make a difference, for not just yourself but for other people.”

The company said they were impressed with Markle back then and they still are.

“We were moved to hear that, even as a young girl, the duchess was motivated to speak out about gender equality. As one of the world’s largest advertisers, we recognize the power of advertising to shape culture, spark dialogue, and change perception,” a spokesperson for the company said Wednesday to Newsweek.

“That’s why we strive to use our voice in advertising as a force for good, raising awareness of, and sparking conversation around, topics including gender bias.”

Prince Harry has his own special project coming up with Oprah Winfrey, per theGrio.

He has long prioritized the importance of mental health and to that end, he is behind a new Apple+ series focusing on the issue, set to premiere on May 21.

The Me You Can’t See, which boasts Oprah Winfrey as executive and co-producer along with Harry, will focus on access to mental health resources with a group of 14 mental health professionals and organizations on deck, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Guest stars on the show will include pop singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and NBA players DeMarr DeRozan and Langston Galloway sharing their mental health challenges.

Read More: Meghan Markle wins final copyright legal battle

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Harry said in a statement. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Additional reporting by Tonya Pendleton

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

