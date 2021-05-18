Morris Chestnut will star in new Fox drama ‘Our Kind of People’

The actor will reportedly still appear on Fox's 'The Resident' in a recurring capacity

According to recent reports, Morris Chestnut is set to star in the new Fox drama, Our Kind of People.

Per Deadline, Morris Chestnut is set to leave the Fox Drama series The Resident for a leading role in an upcoming drama, Our Kind of People. While he reportedly will still appear on The Resident at a recurring capacity, Chestnut is gearing up to play Raymond Dupont in the new series. The character is described as “a powerful man, raised in wealth” with “Obama swag and presence.”

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 09: Actor Morris Chestnut attends “The Enemy Within” press junket during SCAD aTVfest 2019 at Four Seasons Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2019 )

According to Deadline, Dupont “is a top executive at a food conglomerate, but he has been struggling to revive the company after his white business partner Jack almost tanked the firm through mismanagement. A conscientious father, he is the soft place to land for his daughter. But ignores his son Quincy’s ambitions to become a professional basketball player, something that puts him at sad odds with his son.”

Chestnut took to Instagram with a screengrab from The Hollywood Reporter to celebrate his brand new role. He wrote in the caption, “New Endeavors!! Always exciting to work with creatively talented people. Always an honor!”

The post was eventually flooded with comments from fellow people in the entertainment industry, including Holly Robinson Peete, who commented, “All the jobs!! Congratulations.”

As theGrio previously reported, Yaya DaCosta of Chicago Med has also been announced as a lead role for the upcoming series. With DaCosta joining as lead character Angela Vaughn, the official series synopsis reads: “Our Kind of People follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

The series is said to take place in “the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Yaya DaCosta of Chicago Med attends the Entertainment Weekly

Director Tasha Smith is set to direct the first two episodes of the series, and took to Instagram to celebrate Chestnuts casting announcement.

Smith wrote in the caption, “I could pinch myself! Congratulations @morrischestnutofficial welcome to #Ourkindofpeople not only do I get to work with my BFF @leedaniels and my sister/friends @karingist and @broonc But I get to tell this story with Morris! directorslife #grateful God is Good.”

