2021 BET Awards to allow vaccinated audience members

The BET Awards, back June 27th, vow to celebrate the brightest stars in entertainment, sports, social impact and more.

Get ready, because the 2021 BET Awards are officially on their way! According to a recent announcement, the ceremony will be held live on Sunday, June 27th, and officials will allow vaccinated audience members to attend the broadcast in person.

Last year, the 2020 BET Awards was the first award show that proceeded to air during the global pandemic, and it ultimately “claimed the top spot as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2020 broadcast season, for the sixth consecutive calendar year,” according to the network. Now, the BET Awards‘ annual production returns, promising to “celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports and social impact.” Starting May 27th, interested — and vaccinated — individuals will be able to sign up to be an audience member at this year’s big night.

Live from The Microsoft Theater, the BET Awards are reportedly working close with Los Angeles County to adhere to COVID-19 protocols during the broadcast, as well as supporting community vaccination efforts.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19,” said BET President Scott Mills in a statement. “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event — The BET Awards — to encourage vaccination in our community.”

This isn’t the beginning of the Viacom network’s journey into the global effort to battle COVID-19. According to its official press release, last year “BET worked with a host of partners and raised over $19 million dollars to assist nearly 4 million people impacted by COVID-19. BET continues to be a devoted resource to communities of color providing support and facts about COVID-19, the vaccine, and survival.” They are also, specifically, “committed to Black America’s recovery from the disproportionate effects of COVID-19.”

While the 2021 awards’ official nominations have yet to be announced, if it’s anything like last year’s production on BET, fans should expect a star-studded event, executive produced by entertainment veteran Jesse Collins, the creative force behind such TV work as the mini-series The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story, award shows like United Negro College Fund’s An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors, plus a host of specials and game shows.

For more information on the 2021 BET Awards, including how to sign up to join the live, in-person audience, you can head to the official website here.

