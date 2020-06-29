2020 BET Awards: Top 7 moments of the night

Check out the top seven moments you may have missed at the 2020 BET Awards

This year marked the 20 year anniversary of the BET Awards. The coronavirus pandemic tried to ruin the show’s big anniversary by forcing the show to be virtual–instead of the week of events in Los Angeles that normally take place leading up to Black Hollywood’s biggest night. But BET proved that the show must go on.

Just because we are in quarantine does not mean our culture will be silenced! For the first time ever, the show aired on both BET and network television, premiering on CBS. There were tons of highlight from the three-hour broadcast, but theGrio put together a list of the cant miss moments from this years award show.

The Intro:

The show set the bar high when it kicked off with one of the best intros of all time, starting off with a performance from up-and-coming talent Keedron Bryant. Bryant went viral with his original song, “Young Black King”, addressing the many racial injustices young black men face. The intro then featured a performance of the “Fight The Power Anthem” with none other then Nas, Public Enemy, Rapsody, Black Thought, Questlove and YG.

The intro also included a highlight reel from some of the biggest moments from shows of yesteryear over the past 20 years. Twenty years where on earth did time go?

The Tributes–Kobe Bryant and Little Richard:

This year, we experienced a lot of loss in the Black community. The BET Awards always makes sure to highlight all the lives that we have lost during the “In Memoriam” segment. In addition to the segment, the 2020 show also featured performances from Wayne Brady, who is set to play Little Richard in American Soul, and Lil Wayne, who performed his 2009 song “Kobe Bryant,” updating the lyrics to pay homage to the late NBA star.

Chloe and Halle Quarantine Divas:

Chloe X Halle are definitely winners when it comes to best quarantine performances. The two sisters have taken this time during quarantine to master their performances and they did not let us down with their performance of their song, “Do It,” and debuting their song, “Forgive Me”. The sisters started a performance on one screen, then switched outfits and background to perform their second song, “Do It.” Ending the performance with the two screens next to each other and breaking it down, showing us that they are true performers. These protégés continued to set the standard, letting us know that they will shut down whatever stage they are on.

Michelle Obama giving Beyoncé the Humanitarian Award:

Michelle Obama and Beyoncé. Thats it. That’s the sentence. Two of our faves graced our TV screens back-to-back and we are thankful! Obama highlighted all of Beyonce’s philanthropic efforts through her foundation, Bey Good. Letting us know that Queen Bey has been doing the work and will continue to doing it, whether there are cameras around or not. Beyoncé then hit the screen, letting viewers know that this is the time for us to get out and vote and continue to be “the change we want to see.”

Tribute to Black Lives Lost:

BET is a channel centered around Black culture and making sure our voices are always amplified. We already knew the show would not fail us in highlighting and voicing that Black Lives Matter, but it was still a great feeling to watch that every performance made sure to pay homage to our people. From the subtle black power fist in Megan Thee Stallion‘s performance to Roddy Rich‘s Black Lives Matter shirt–and especially the tributes to all the people that have lost their lives due to the hands of police officers–the award show did not miss a beat. Letting our counterparts know that you will not only love our talent, but you will also get this symbolism!

The Commercial. All Black Everything:

Instead of your usual commercials, BET made sure to highlight all things Black with each commercial. The ads featured Black talent, highlighted racial injustice, promoted upcoming Black films, or highlighted black initiatives. Each moment during the entire broadcast majored to highlight our stories, music and most importantly our culture.

Kierra Sheard and Karen Clark Sheard Closing Performance:

It wouldn’t be a BET Awards without the Bobby Jones Gospel performance and this year’s performance featured the mother-daughter duo of Kierra Sheard and Karen Clark Sheard.

They hit the stage to close out the show with their song, “Something Has to Break.” The two vocal powerhouses tore the stage down, letting us know that despite everything going on in this world, something will have to break and we will simply make it through. The moment left viewers encouraged to go out and continue our fight as we start this next week. For all those looking for their gospel fix on a Sunday, this performance was definitely that.