Jason Derulo welcomes son with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Frumes shared adorable pictures of their new baby, writing that she is "so so so in love"

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Jason Derulo! The “Whatcha Say” singer has welcomed a son with his girlfriend, Jena Frumes.

As theGrio reported in March, Derulo took to Instagram earlier this year to announce he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child. Set to Robin Thicke‘s “Lost Without U”, the announcement video featured Derulo walking with his girlfriend Jena Frumes on the beach, cradling her then-baby bump. Derulo wrote in his caption at the time, “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes.”

Now, the couple has finally welcomed home their new child, a baby boy, and are taking to social media yet again to celebrate the exciting new addition to their family.

(Credit: Jena Frumes/Instagram)

Read More: Jason Derulo expecting first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Frumes shared a few sweet pictures of their baby boy on her official Instagram page on Tuesday. In the heartwarming post, Frumes wrote in the caption, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛 Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨.” She added, “I love you forever @jasonderulo 😘.”

Read More: Jason Derulo denies photoshopping his ‘bulging trunks’ pic on IG

The “Want to Want Me” singer also took to Instagram to celebrate the monumental new chapter in his life. He wrote in the caption, “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”

As theGrio previously reported, Derulo and Frumes initially got together just before the COVID-19 pandemic. The quarantine time together helped the couple get to know each other intimately while also making fun of internet content, including a slew of TikTok’s. Derulo told People Magazine last year, “Sometimes we have to be like, ‘Okay, we should probably do some stuff by ourselves…I dived headfirst into TikTok, and [with the coronavirus pandemic] I’m grateful to be having this much time in my own space, but it’s really kind of messed with me.”

Opening up about the cooking segment TikToks they made together, he continued, “Jena helps with that too. Those are called ‘milli meals.’ Every time I reach another million followers, I make one of these crazy, crazy meals…It’s a really outlandish, outside-of-the-box dessert. It’s really fun. It’s fun to taste the craziness, something that you are probably wondering what it tastes like. People send us the craziest ideas and we try them!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

