Shabazz Center announces Malcolm X, Betty Shabazz scholarship fund

The scholarship is in partnership with Scholly, a scholarship research app that's 'helped students win more than $100 million since 2015'

In an exciting announcement, The Shabazz Center has announced The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund, which will go to three lucky students.

On what would have been Malcolm X‘s 96th birthday, The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund has been announced. The fund comes from a partnership with the scholarship search app, Scholly. The scholarship is sure to leave a lasting impact on the lucky students’ lives, which will award three students $10,000 scholarships.

MALCOLM X DAY CELEBRATION 2019 Photo: Shabazz Center Official Website

In an official statement, Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz’s daughter, Iliyasah Shabazz, opened up to why she created this scholarship, hoping to honor her parents’ commitment to “education and empowerment of people of color.”

She explained, “My father, Malcolm X once said that, ‘Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,’…the opportunity to support young developing leaders and change-makers through the Scholly Scholarship in partnership with The Shabazz Center is such a rewarding investment that equally honors the lasting legacy of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz.”

Scholly CEO Christopher Gray also released a statement regarding the exciting new partnership and scholarship. Gray shared in the statement, “Malcolm X and his wife Betty Shabazz are icons of the civil rights movement so the Scholly team is excited to be a part of this program to help empower even more students…also to announce such a program on Malcolm X’s birthday is a great way to honor his legacy.”

The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial & Education Center also announced plans for their annual “Malcolm X Day” celebration. Set to be live-streamed Wednesday at 6:00 PM, the night will feature musical appearances from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anthony Hamilton, Alice Smith, Keyon Harrold, and Maimouna Youssef.

Iliyasah Shabazz also shared sentiments regarding the upcoming event, saying, “In celebrating Malcolm’s 96th birthday on May 19th, we will honor the best in ourselves, which continues to animate our calls for justice worldwide. I am grateful to carry forth the legacy of my father and mother, Dr. Betty Shabazz, as the Co-Chairperson of The Shabazz Center, a memorial, cultural, and educational institution that facilitates thought exchange around racial equity and building the capacity of our social movements.”

Students can apply to the scholarship at myscholly.com/malcolmx starting May 19th, and the deadline to apply is July 15th.

The Malcolm X Day: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz event can be streamed on Youtube here.

