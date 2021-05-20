Ciara, Russell Wilson share sweet birthday message to son Future

"You are the sweetest Son, and Big Brother anyone could ask for!" Ciara praised.

Ciara honored her son Future Zahir on his 7th birthday with a loving message she shared on social media.

On Wednesday, the songstress and her NFL superstar husband Russell Wilson took to Instagram to post separate messages celebrating Future on his big day. Ciara shares her adorable firstborn with ex-fiancé/rapper Future, with whom she has sparred over the years over co-parenting.

(Credit: Ciara/Twitter)

“Baby Boy!! I just can’t believe you are 7!” Ciara captioned a photo of her and her eldest child. “You are the sweetest Son, and Big Brother anyone could ask for! You have an incredible sense of Wonder, Curiosity, Determination, and a Big Heart full of Gratitude! I I have no doubt you’re going to do Amaaazing things! Big things in life! I’m so excited to keep watching you grow!” “Happy Birthday Sunshine! I love you so much!#Birthday #7 #1stBorn.”

In Wilson’s post, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback told his stepson that he will “never forget the day we met.”

“I didn’t just fall in love with your mom, but I knew God was blessing me with you too,” wrote Wilson. “You have been my joy every morning & my light every night for these 7 years & I can’t wait to see you shine in every obstacle & hit every pitch in life out! Keep growing. Keep loving. Keep shining. & “Keep Runnin’ real real fast” I Love you son all the way to Heaven & Back! #HappyBirthday ❤️❤️❤️ Mom @Ciara & I are so proud of you & grateful for you.”

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in July 2016 and are parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and 9-month-old son Win Harrison.

Earlier this year, Ciara told GQ that her husband’s parenting skills are “the most sexy” thing about him.

“I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this,” Ciara said.

“He’s obviously really beautiful to me in every way,” she said of Wilson, adding “but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it’s hot.”

The couple recently inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios that will see them produce and develop scripted shows and films through their Why Not You Productions, theGRIO reported. Per the deal, all content will “premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.” This comes on the heels of many celebrities and creators signing first-look deals with content streamers, including Serena Williams, as reported by Deadline.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the Wilsons shared in the official statement announcing their new deal. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson, pictured attending The 2019 ESPYs in Los Angeles, have signed a deal with Amazon Studios. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke also shared her thoughts on the major first-look agreement, speaking to the married couple’s already-established success across multiple business ventures.

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Salke. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

Launched in 2019, Why Not You Productions reportedly aims to manifest film, television and digital content projects that will include “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories.”

theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

