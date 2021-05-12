Ciara, Russell Wilson ink first-look deal with Amazon

The celebrity couple say they're "honored" their Why Not You Productions will now be working with the streamer.

After signing Serena Williams earlier this year, it looks like Amazon is continuing to focus on original content. According to a recent announcement, Ciara and Russell Wilson have inked a first-look deal with the streamer.

According to Deadline, the singer/model and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband are officially in business with Amazon Studios, which will help produce and develop scripted shows and films through their Why Not You Productions. Per the deal, all content will “premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.” This comes on the heels of many celebrities and creators signing first-look deals with content streamers, including Williams.

Ciara and Russell Wilson, pictured attending The 2019 ESPYs in Los Angeles, have signed a deal with Amazon Studios. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the Wilsons shared in the official statement announcing their new deal. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke also shared her thoughts on the major first-look agreement, speaking to the married couple’s already-established success across multiple business ventures.

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Salke. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

Launched in 2019, Why Not You Productions reportedly has an aim to manifest film, television and digital content projects that will include “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories.”

At the time of its founding, the couple shared their mission statement and why they chose to dive into the production lane as a team.

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” they said. “We are both storytellers at heart, and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

