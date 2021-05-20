Doja Cat, SZA to perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

SZA and Doja Cat are both nominated for this year's Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Female Artist.

Doja Cat and SZA are heading to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards stage. The two artists will make their world television debut with their hit single collaboration “Kiss Me More,” the television company, Dick Clark Productions announced on Thursday. So far, the single has peaked at #5 on the charts, according to Billboard.

Billboard also announced the dual performance on Twitter with a music video teaser.

.@DojaCat and @sza are bringing the world television debut of “Kiss Me More” to the @Xfinity stage at the #BBMAs! 💋 this sunday at 8ET/5PT on NBC. pic.twitter.com/IETZnZe5Xu — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 20, 2021

The 2021 BBMAs show will be hosted by Nick Jonas and airs this Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Rap artist Doja Cat is a finalist in five categories this year–Top New Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song.

SZA is currently one of the biggest artists in music, with her latest single, “Good Days,” hitting the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2018, SZA won the BBMA award for Top R&B Female Artist and could claim her second win in the category this year. Over the years, the songstress has also racked up two NAACP Image awards, the 2018 BET Award for Best New Artist, and a 2018 MTV Video Music Award for “All The Stars” in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. Fans can find the full list of BBMA award finalists on the Billboard website.

On Thursday, SZA confirmed her upcoming performance with Doja Cat with a tweet in response to an excited fan.

“Doja x sza is a treasure. Both are fantastic singers. Check doja’s BBMA’s performance,” another fan tweeted.

As Billboard previously announced, this year’s awards ceremony will honor singer and songwriter, P!NK who is performing and will receive the distinguished ICON Award. Drake, who dominated the 2010s alongside Young Money label mates, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, will receive the Artist of the Decade Award.

The performance lineup also includes AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness ft. Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and Twenty One Pilots.

The BBMAs says the 2021 awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

The fan-voted categories are Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Stans who still want to vote can do so on Twitter and on the Billboard site up until May 21 at 11:59pm PT.

