Former Danity Kane, 3LW, 702 members unite for BET series, album

The full series, "BET Presents The Encore," officially starts June 9 after a clip from the unaired pilot went viral last year.

Get ready for some epic nostalgia. For a long-rumored reality series, former members of Danity Kane, 3LW and other groups like 702 and Cherish are set to reunite on BET, forming another big all-girl outfit for a TV audience.

The premise of the Carlos King-produced BET Presents The Encore brings together members of no-longer-together groups from the 1990s and early 2000s, forcing them to live in a house together for 30 days and ending with a recorded album, set choreography and more. The series is set to air for 10 episodes, featuring a number of girl-group singers music fans are sure to remember.

A scene from the Carlos King-produced reality show “BET Presents The Encore” shows former girl-group singers joining to create new material and perform. (Photo: BET)

Starring in the upcoming series are Pamela Long from Total, Shamari DeVoe from Blaque, who appeared as an official cast member a few years ago on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Aubrey O’Day from Danity Kane, also no stranger to reality TV — her group was the result of Sean Love Combs‘ hit series, Making the Band 3.

Devoe posted a preview on Instagram.

Other cast members include Nivea, who was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2003 for her song, “Don’t Mess With My Man;” sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead from 702, Kiely Williams of 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, plus twins Felisha and Fallon King from Cherish.

Known for producing hit series like multiple installments of Real Housewives, Love & Marriage: Huntsville and more, King is a vet of good reality TV. When a clip from the pilot of The Encore leaked onto the internet last year, fans and celebrities alike began to clamor for its full release. He took to Twitter to thank the many people who made the clip a viral sensation in the first place, including actress Gabrielle Union and Sunny Hostin, host of The View.

We did it, Joe! The GIRL GROUP SHOW I created 7 yrs ago is FINALLY coming and I’m so thrilled! This one is a MUST SEE and thank you @itsgabrielleu @sunny @MatthewACherry for demanding this show to see the light of the day! Series premieres Wednesday, June 9th at 10/9c on BET 💃🏾✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/jBodhgZvnr — Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) May 19, 2021

Tiffany Lea Williams, BET’s executive vice president of unscripted programming and development, shared her excitement about the series in a statement that reads: “Fueled with passion and drive, the leading ladies of ‘BET Presents The Encore’ prove that lightning can absolutely strike twice, and we can’t wait to share the next phase of their journey with our viewers … This series will bring fans behind the scenes in the music-making process, reconnect them with some of their favorite chart-topping singers and deliver unforgettable stories from celebrities they love.”

King told AP “I felt that girl groups never got its just do … and I, as a content creator, wanted to … educate the masses on who I feel are the forgotten sisters of music. I wanted to pay homage to that industry and really give these women an opportunity to share their stories and their struggles.”

