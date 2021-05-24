Telma Hopkins, TV son Bryton James reunite on ‘The Young and the Restless’

James currently plays Devon Hamilton on the soap and will share scenes with Hopkins, who played his mom on 'Family Matters' beginning June 1

Fans, get ready for a light Family Matters reunion.

Telma Hopkins, who played Rachel on the 90s family sitcom, will reunite with her long-lost son Bryton James who played Little Richie. But the mother and son won’t be reunited on the Family Matters set. The reunion is set to happen on The Young and the Restless, per Entertainment Weekly.

“It is kind of like coming home,” said Hopkins. “It is full circle. I don’t feel I have ever lost touch with him but certainly it is nice to look across a room and see that smiling face that I am so used to. It feels like home, like family, like Family Matters.”

Telma Hopkins attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on May 02, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

James plays Devon Hamilton on the soap and will share scenes with Hopkins beginning June 1. Hopkins will appear on the show as a private detective who unleashes shocking information about the past of Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan).

The pair have not acted together since the show went dark in 1998.

“Acting felt effortless and comfortable when we stepped on the stage together,” said James. “When the scene started we had to act like we didn’t know each other, but it has reminded me and made me feel really grateful about how long I have been able to do this. Because Telma is one of the reasons that I have enjoyed it for 30 years. To step on my first stage with her and have Telma be the one to make me feel so comfortable and at home back then, it is very special.”

Family Matters may have ended decades ago but recently the show has been making headlines. As theGrio reported, the show’s lead Jaleel White who played Steve Urkel has been speaking out about his time on the Emmy-nominated comedy.

In a recent interview, however, White is digging deep into his past on the sitcom, revealing that while he clearly became the star of the show, the cast did not necessarily welcome the young actor with open arms.

White appeared on an episode of TV One’s Uncensored, in which he goes all in on the history of his iconic role and time on Family Matters.

White explains, “I was not welcomed to the cast at all. They know what it was…I didn’t think anything of it being cast to be on Family Matters, because it was supposed to be a guest spot, one and done.”

Later in the clip, White also breaks down how he reacted to his characters of Steve Urkel and also the famous alter ego, Stefan Urquelle.

He shares in the preview, “I was as caught off guard by the phenomenon of Stefan as anyone…all of America thought I was this way.”

(Credit: WARNER BROS. TELEVISION)

The actor also opened up about his late co-star Michelle Thomas, who passed away in 1998 of stomach cancer at the age of 30. She played his girlfriend on the show.

He says in the clip, “Michelle Thomas became a very special person…I literally cannot say her name or I’ll cry,” he said, while holding back tears.

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

