Meghan McCain snaps at Whoopi, Joy Behar over Squad, Taylor Greene comparisons

On Monday’s episode of The View, Meghan McCain snapped at her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar over recent comments made by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

While The View continues to air remotely from the co-host’s respective homes, the show certainly still has plenty of drama and fireworks. During today’s episode of the popular daytime talk show, conservative host McCain went at it with not one, but two, veteran hosts of the daytime chat fest.

While discussing Marjorie Taylor Green’s controversial comparison of mask wearing to the holocaust, McCain clashed with moderator Goldberg as she tried to cut to commercial break.

While rebuking Greene’s comments, McCain called for Democrats to put “that energy” into holding “the squad” accountable. The squad she is referencing, of course, is progressive congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.

She said in the segment, “I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress – and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats – I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled.”

As Goldberg attempted to segue to a commercial break, McCain began raising her voice, talking over her and continuing to explain her perspective.

Goldberg finally told McCain before going off air, “We are going to break and when we come back you can continue talking but now we’re going to break.”

Yet again speaking over Goldberg, McCain then shouted, “Why are you cutting me off?!”

Goldberg then responded, “I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?”

the way she still pretends not to know how television works… pic.twitter.com/kXzwuxbAc1 — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) May 24, 2021

The friction didn’t stop there. When the women returned after the break, McCain yet again continued her claims that the show does not cover antisemitism the same way it covers systemic hate against “other minorities.”

McCain said, “I just wish we could bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people, as we do with every other minority group which we should.”

Behar, the only remaining original host, immediately countered her claims.

TV personality Joy Behar attends “The Revisionist” opening night at Cherry Lane Theatre on Feb. 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Behar immediately said, “I resent that…I resent that remark.”

When Goldberg asked Behar what remark she was referring to, Behar continued, “I mean I’ve been talking about antisemitism on this show for 25 freaking years, don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying Meghan, okay? You do your thing, we do ours.”

McCain responded saying, “I’m well aware we do separate things on the show Joy, OK? And I know you’ve been here 25 years, I’ve been here 4,” to which Behar said, “That’s right, that’s right. Should have some respect for that once in a blue moon.”

Check out the heated exchange below:

respect joy behar! pic.twitter.com/2iom53AIOj — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) May 24, 2021

