LeVar Burton pushes back against Meghan McCain on cancel culture on ‘The View’

"I think we have a consequence culture," Burton said, and "consequences are finally encompassing everybody."

In the thoughtful yet firm way that only he can, LeVar Burton pushed back against conservative commentator Meghan McCain, who asked him about “cancel culture” in American society.

“What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?” McCain asked when Burton appeared on The View Monday via video link.

In his own unique manner, LeVar Burton (above) pushed back against conservative “The View” hostess Meghan McCain, asking him about what’s being called “cancel culture.” (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Burton, who appeared in a recent video from the Dr. Seuss Foundation, first spoke about all the good things about the author.

“Dr. Seuss is more than a company that decided to put a couple of books on the shelf,” he started. “That man, Theodor Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful and imaginative, creative content for children of all ages. And so, I think we need to put things in perspective.”

Burton then said that he feels cancel culture has been misnamed.

“I think we have a consequence culture,” he asserted, “and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country.”

.@levarburton: “In terms of cancel culture, I think it’s misnamed. I think we have a consequence culture and consequences are finally encompassing everybody.” #TheView pic.twitter.com/jDQ9HEJyV2 — Justice Dominguez (@justicedeveraux) April 26, 2021

Burton seemed to imply that standards of accountability are starting to apply to white men and women, whereas many have been able to escape being held accountable for harmful actions.

“And I think it has everything to do with a new awareness by people,” he continued, “who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began.”

The idea of cancel culture has become a consistent right-wing talking point in the last few years. The Dr. Seuss Foundation pulled six books from publication earlier this year due to their depictions of Asians. The right, including Fox News pundits and others, responded by launching a campaign to buy more Seuss books.

In March, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz read Green Eggs and Ham on the Senate floor and sent fundraising emails offering to sign copies of the book for his supporters for $60.

