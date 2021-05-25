‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ renewed for Season 3

Series creator and executive producer Robin Thede promises more "laugh out loud" content in the season to come.

Congratulations are in order! Per Variety, HBO’s hit comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show has officially been renewed for Season Three.

With Season Two almost wrapping up, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the upcoming season finale won’t be the last they see of A Black Lady Sketch Show. In her official announcement, creator and executive producer Robin Thede spoke to its Season Three renewal and continuing to work at HBO.

The talented cast of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is shown: (from left) Ashley Nicole Smith, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, Robin Thede and Skye Townsend. Laci Mosley is the lone member missing. (Photo by Dorothy Hong/HBO)

She shared: “I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team.”

Thede promised more “laugh out loud” content in the season to come.

“I can’t wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audience loves to see,” she said. “I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully-realized, non-stereotypical characters, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premiere comedians.”

(From left) Executive producers Issa Rae and Robin Thede plus director Dime Davis of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” speak during the HBO segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Comedy Programming, shared her excitement about ABLSS‘ renewal as well. “Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy,” said Gravitt in a statement. “She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ team take us in Season 3.”

Thede took to Instagram to celebrate the good news, sharing a picture of the Deadline report. “THE TILAPIAS ARE GONNA BE ALRIGHT!!! 🤣🤣🤣 I can’t thank everyone enough for your continued support, love and laughs,” she wrote in the caption. “We’ve got so much more in store! Now let’s get to this finale this week!!! #ABLSS.”

Issa Rae, executive producer of the series, showed her love in the comments, with some flexing emojis.

Ahead of Season Two, which is currently airing, Thede caught up with theGrio to talk about her experience working on ABLSS and the major guest stars they’ve been able to secure for the show.

Speaking of the day they shot with Angela Bassett, she explained, “I could not get my lines out. And I was doing this weird character with this accent. I literally remember the director on the first take of my shot because Angela was sitting across from me. She did her single shots and the camera was blocking her face, and then they moved the camera away and pointed it on me so I can look at her … the director goes, ‘Do you want to act?’ and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah.’”

The finale episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s second season is set to air this Friday, May 28, on HBO.

