Robin Thede says ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ season two is ‘coming for necks’

The cast of 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' joined theGrio and dished on the upcoming season of the comedy series.

Robin Thede, executive producer, writer and star of A Black Lady Sketch Show sat down with theGrio to discuss the upcoming second season of the Emmy-award nominated series.

Joined by fellow cast member and writer Ashley Nicole Black, and actress and comedian Gabrielle Dennis, the women shared excitement for the second installment of ABLSS.

“We’re… How do you say it? Coming for they necks, in season 2!” Thede proclaimed.

She continued to describe how the series hilarious yet relatable sketches are sometimes inspired from her life experiences.

“So many of them are ripped from our actual lives and then just expanded upon. I mean, it would be useless to name every single one,” Thede shared.

Black added, “there’s definitely one character that is totally based on a friend of mine. And when she sees that, I’m gonna get a phone call and it’s all love. But I play one character who’s based on one of the greatest friends that I have.”

theGrio reported the new season will have guest talent ranging from Issa Rae, who is also an executive producer, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Omarion. This adds to the list of talent who delivered in season one which includes Angela Bassett, Yvonne Orji, Laverne Cox, and more.

“Patti LaBelle probably for me,” Dennis remembered as one of her favorite feature performances in conversation with theGrio.“I got to say, I sang backup for Patti. Where my backup signers?! So I was pretty excited about that. That was a big moment for me.”

Thede named Bassett as a premiere experience, calling the veteran actress “unreal in person.”

“I could not get my lines out. And I was doing this weird character with this accent. I literally remember the director on the first take of my shot because Angela was sitting across from me. She did her single shots and the camera was blocking her face, and then they moved the camera away and pointed it on me so I can look at her,” she said. “The director goes, ‘Do you want to act?’ and I was like, oh, yeah.”

ABLSS was renewed in 2019 after the first four episodes aired, theGrio reported. Ahead of the inaugural season, Thede spoke with theGrio on the importance of the show.

“I try to really focus on creating work that will make people feel seen and feel important and feel joyful even when we’re doing sketches that are thrillers or horror parodies on A Black Lady Sketch Show, I think there’s always those moments where you’re going to see something and go, ‘She did that for me,’ and that’s what makes me happy,” she said.

The second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show debuts April 23, on HBO. Watch the trailer below:

