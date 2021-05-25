Master P receives honorary doctorate degree from Lincoln University

He took part in Sunday's ceremony with over 400 proud Lincoln graduates, sharing the achievement in an Instagram video.

Hip-hop icon and business mogul Master P received an honorary doctorate in human letters from Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University this weekend.

He participated in the outdoor ceremony Sunday with over 400 proud Lincoln graduates and celebrated the achievement in a video on his Instagram page yesterday.

Hip-hop icon and business mogul Percy "Master P" Miller received an honorary doctorate in human letters from Lincoln University this weekend, the first HBCU to grant degrees.

“I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller,” he wrote. “From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa. Don’t be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams #DRPMiller.”

Lincoln University is a public historically black college near Oxford, Pennsylvania. It was founded as Ashmun Institute in 1854 and was the very first degree-granting HBCU.

Master P was one of several prominent African Americans bestowed with honorary doctorates from Lincoln University at this commencement.

Prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who was scheduled to speak at last year’s 161st commencement postposed due to the COVID-19 crisis, was given an honorary Doctor of Laws at Friday’s ceremony, and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson was gifted an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in Sunday’s 162nd graduation, at which he spoke and Master P was among those noted.

Along those also receiving honorary Doctor of Humane Letters was Gloria Carter, rap superstar Jay-Z’s mother, the co-founder and chief executive officer of The Shawn Carter Foundation. In honoring Carter, the university wrote that the SCF helps young individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at institutions of higher learning.

SCF Scholars represent diverse backgrounds and typically face significant barriers to success, such as teen pregnancy, homelessness, former incarceration, interrupted schooling and sexual and domestic abuse. However, they all possess an extraordinary desire to pursue their educational and professional dreams.

In honoring Master P, the university recognized him as a mogul, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Born Percy Miller in New Orleans, Master P has recently been growing a new business in foodservice, creating Uncle P’s, a line of “Louisiana Seasoned” food products of which a portion of sales profit will benefit specific Black causes.

In a comment under his father’s post, Romeo Miller wrote: “You make everything look easy but they don’t see the sleepless nights, I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr.P and keep inspiring. Love u pops #NoLimit @masterp.”

