Lela Rochon’s daughter goes to prom in mom’s ‘Waiting to Exhale’ dress

Rochon shared a few photos of her in it, with a caption reading, “Yes I saved the dress … wasn't sure why but now I know."

The daughter of actress Lela Rochon wore a glamorous red gown that once belonged to her famous mom to her own recent senior prom.

The scarlet stunner Asia Rochon Fuqua donned was what Rochon wore for the premiere of Waiting to Exhale more than 25 years ago. And she was thrilled at how gorgeous her oh-so-grown child looked in it.

For her own senior prom, Asia Rochon Fuqua (left), the daughter of actress Lela Rochon, donned the dress her mom wore (right) for the premiere of “Waiting to Exhale” 25 years ago. (Instagram)

Rochon shared several photos of her daughter in the dress with a caption reading, “Yes I saved the dress (heart emoji)… wasn’t sure why but now I know #vintage.” She also sent a shout-out to makeup artist Adam Christopher.

The actress’ series of pictures also featured a side-by-side photo of herself in the gown 25 years ago and a current picture of Rochon and her daughter together. She also shared a photo of herself, Asia, and her husband, director Antoine Fuqua.

There was no shortage of friends or fans commenting under the post. Vivica A. Fox wrote, “OMG!! FABULOUS!” Gabrielle Union added, “So so so beautiful!”

Rochon Fuqua will attend the University of Southern California this fall.

Waiting to Exhale was the first film to be adapted from a book by Terry McMillan. The iconic 1995 movie starred Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Rochon and Loretta Devine and followed the love lives of four friends living in Phoenix, Arizona. Directed by Forest Whitaker, Waiting to Exhale grossed more than $80 million worldwide and won several NAACP Image Awards for both the film and the iconic soundtrack, produced by Babyface.

Read More: Telma Hopkins, TV son Bryton James reunite on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Antoine Fuqua is currently set to release his next film, Infinite, to Paramount + in June. The science-fiction film stars Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor; in it, Wahlberg plays a schizophrenic man having visions that are actually memories of his past lives.

Married since 1999, Fuqua and Rochon have two children together, and he has a son from a previous relationship, as well as two granddaughters.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

