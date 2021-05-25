Have You Seen Us? The most recent reports of missing Black children

On National Missing Children's Day, theGrio has compiled a list of some of the most recent reports of missing Black children in the U.S. based on data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Loading the player...

The Black and Missing Foundation cites the over-classification of missing Black children as runaways and criminals, and desensitization as contributing factors to the lack of reporting on missing Black and minority children. Advocates have been working for years to bring awareness to this often overlooked and underreported population.

On National Missing Children’s Day, theGrio has compiled a list of some of the most recent reports of missing Black children in the U.S. based on data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

If you or someone you know have information about any of these missing children, please call 9-1-1.

14 year-old Kwonta Norman was reported missing on May 23 from Newport News, Virginia. He has both ears pierced and authorities say he may be in need of medication.

16 year-old Aaliyah Smith was reported missing on May 23 from Emporia, Virginia. She may be in need of medical care.

(Photo: NCMCE)

12 year-old sisters Janiyah and Jakiyah Johnson were reported missing on May 22 from Virginia Beach, Virginia and are known to frequent the Edward Area.

14-year-old [Tkiah French] was reported missing from Stafford County, Virginia on May 21. Tkiah was last seen wearing pajama pants and a hoodie in unknown colors; she requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

Levi Jernigan (Courtesy of NCMEC)

10-year-old Levi Jernigan was reported missing on May 20 from Norfolk, Virginia. He was last seen heading toward Berkley- Campostella wearing a T-shirt and white pants.

Kayla West (Courtesy of NCMEC)

17-year-old Kayla West was reported missing on May 20 from Columbus, Ohio.

Leila Shelton (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Leila Shelton was reported missing on May 19 from Louisa County, Virginia. Shelton was last seen at Louisa High School at a track meet and did not return home.

Arionna Bright (Courtesy of NCMEC)

14-year-old Arionna Brighton was reported missing on May 18 from Hopewell, Virginia. She has multiple nose rings and may be in need of medication.

Jamarria James (Courtesy of NCMEC)

17-year-old Jamarria James was reported missing on May 18 from Fort Pierce, Florida. She may be wearing a nose ring.

Kamyria Morrow (Courtesy of NCMEC)

17-year-old Kamyria Morrow was reported missing from May 18 from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She may be trying to travel to Philadelphia

17-year-old Robert Mosley was reported missing on May 18 from Chester, Pennsylvania. He may have traveled to Philadelphia.

Aniya Daward (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Aniya Daward was reported missing on May 18 from Batavia, New York. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had a nose ring.

Dezmine Blount (Courtesy of NCMEC)

16-year-old Dezmine Blount was reported missing on May 18 from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Blount has a scar on his lip and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and white Nike Air Force Ones.

Rarshard Johnson (Courtesy of NCMEC)

17-year-old Rarshard Johnson was reported missing on May 17 from Henrico, Virginia. Johnson was last seen wearing a red and black checkered hoodie and black pants.

Danijsha Phillips (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old was reported missing on May 17 from Portsmouth, Virginia. Phillips was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. She has long burgundy braids and both of her ears are pierced.

Alise Oliver (Courtesy of NCMEC)

16-year-old Alise Oliver was reported missing on May 17 from Dallas, Texas. Oliver has a nose piercing and a tattoo on her right wrist.

Lanayah Holley (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Lanayah Holley was reported missing on May 17 from Battle Creek, Michigan. Holley is 5’8,’’ 110 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Treniyah Johnson (Courtesy of NCMEC)

16-year-old Treniyah Johnson was reported missing on May 16 from Beaumont, Texas. Johnson is 5’4’’, 154 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Asaiah Moore (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Asiah Moore was reported missing on May 16 from Southfield Michigan. Moore has 5’6’’, 201 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Ricki’a Jackson (Courtesy of NCMEC)

17-year-old Ricki’a Jackson was reported missing on May 15 from Carrollton, Texas. Jackson has a tattoo of a butterfly on her neck and other tattoos on both arms.

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

