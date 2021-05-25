Nick Cannon says ‘stay tuned’ amid reports he’s expecting 7th child

Model Alyssa Scott sparked pregnancy rumors when a posted then deleted nude maternity photo of her surfaced

Nick Cannon may have a lot of jobs, but lately, his personal life has been keeping him busy.

The actor and TV host is allegedly expecting another child this year. Rumors are swirling that Cannon is expecting a child with model Alyssa Scott, per People.

Scott appeared on the host’s show Wild ‘N Out but sparked pregnancy rumors when a posted then deleted nude maternity photo of her surfaced. A user congratulated her and Cannon under the post, and she replied with a ‘thank you.’

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Nick Cannon attends Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview Announce Radio Syndication on December 04, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Cannon has yet to confirm but the model said she is around 34 weeks pregnant with a boy, Zen S. Cannon. She first announced her pregnancy in January with a post that read, “Let’s all gasp together 😂 SO EXCITED!! Baby #2 on the way!”

Although this is Scott’s second child, it would be Cannon’s seventh child and his third in a year.

In December of 2020, the rapper welcomed his fourth child, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell. They also share a 3-year-old son named Golden.

Cannon is also expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa. They made the announcement and debuted maternity photos in which Cannon appeared shirtless back in April.

The “Gigolo” rapper also has a set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe,9, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon has not confirmed he is expecting with Scott, but rumors began to swirl when he posted an image of himself holding a microphone on the street alongside a little girl.

The caption of the image read, “Friends and family smiling every day… #staytuned” with Harlem listed as the location. Cannon’s new talk show is set to debut in the fall and is reportedly being shot in Harlem, theGrio reported.

In July 2020, the entertainer ran into trouble after making comments that offended the Jewish community. Debmar-Mercury and Fox Television Stations initially postponed the talk show’s launch due to the controversy, but the show is now slated to premiere in the fall.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” said Cannon in a statement per Variety. “With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Initially, Cannon lost the deal with MTV, and his comedy sketch series, Wild’ N Out, was paused along with his Los Angeles syndicated radio show on Power 106 due to the anti-Semitic remarks. Cannon apologized for his controversial comments and vowed to become better informed on the Jewish community and their history with the help of Jewish leaders and rabbis.

Last year, the co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, said if Cannon sincerely learned from the situation, they would revive Nick Cannon, which was supposed to launch last September.

“We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick’s unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall,” Marcus and Bernstein said in a statement.

