Nick Cannon to return to 'Wild N' Out' after mending relationship with ViacomCBS

Cannon will also continue to host the Fox series 'The Masked Singer'

It looks like Nick Cannon got another job back.

The actor ran into trouble last year after allegedly making anti-semitic comments, which compromised his work relationships with companies like ViacomCBS. But the broadcast giant has agreed to work with Cannon again, and his long-running comedy series Wild ‘N Out will return, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The network initially cut ties with him last summer, but after the comedian apologized profusely and took time to learn about the Jewish culture and how impactful language can be.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” said a ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group spokesperson.

“Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Cannon will also continue to host the Fox series, The Masked Singer.

As previously reported by theGrio, Cannon’s talk show will also see the light of day after being placed on pause due to the scandal.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” said Cannon in a statement per Variety. “With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Last year, the co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, said if Cannon sincerely learned from the situation, they would revive Nick Cannon, which was supposed to launch last September.

“We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick’s unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall,” Marcus and Bernstein said in a statement.

“Nick Cannon” promises to deliver a blend of celebrity interviews, comedy sketches, performances and pop culture dish all in one.

The show is set to film at a studio in Harlem.

