Nearly 80% of white Republicans say America has done enough to help Black people

92 percent of Black pollers say more needs to be done

A new Axios-Ipsos poll has revealed that White Republicans believe enough has been done for Black Americans in the fight against racism. The results come in just one year after the death of George Floyd, reported by Mediaite.

After Floyd was murdered by a police officer in 2020, his unjust death fueled protests worldwide. According to the study, 60 percent of white Democrats believe that “the protests in 2020 over racial injustice had a positive impact on society.”

Just 8 percent of white Republicans agreed with the statement, along with 52 percent of Black respondents. A shocking 79 percent of white Republicans believe enough has been done in the fight for equal rights, along with 12 percent of white Democrats.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Protesters march in downtown Brooklyn over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer on June 05, 2020 in New York City. The white police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and the three other officers who participated in the arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Floyd’s death, the most recent in a series of deaths of African Americans at the hands of police, has set off days and nights of protests across the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Poll respondents were asked to pick between these two statements: “Our country needs to continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans” and “Our country has made the changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans.”

According to the study, 59 percent believe changes still need to be made despite 39 percent who believe enough has been done. But, again, the racial divide in answers was stark. A shocking 48 percent of white participants believe enough has been done, while 92 percent of Black pollers say more needs to accomplish.

According to Axios, the poll sums up why Donald Trump made such an impact on the GOP and that the gap between political parties is why “Congress has been so slow to act.”

The results of the poll align with another study done in regards to defunding the police. As reported by theGrio, despite calls for racial justice, many Americans are not in favor of police reform.

A study published by Ipsos and USA Today back in March disclosed that most Americans are not in favor of defunding the police. While many activists call for police reform, the strategy that suggests redistributing funds allocated for police departments has been met with major criticism.

The poll questioned 1,165 Americans between March 1st and 2nd and discovered 67 percent of white Americans are against the strategy, along with 84 percent of Republicans

Activists like Tamika Mallory have been instrumental in leading the charge for police reform and said some assume the term calls for police abolishment, even though that is inaccurate.

“Number one–it’s not what I think defund means, I know what it means, because there’s a big difference between abolishment and defunding,” said Mallory to The Jasmine Brand in December.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The study adds that a whopping 67 percent of people oppose abolishing the police, but Mallory is not one of them. She goes on to explain she is in favor of abolishing the police, but the idea does not support a lawless society.

“Abolish police would be to get rid of police forever, right? And, I am an abolitionist, and there are many who are, who believe that one day we could get to a place where we have a different system for addressing, you know, rape, and murder and things that require people who might not be able to function in society with the rest of us…to put them somewhere or deal with them in some way.”

