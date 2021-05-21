Don Lemon calls Democrats ‘weak’ for not standing up to Republicans

Lemon also made it known that he is “not a partisan person”

It’s safe to say Don Lemon is not impressed by the Republican party.

The CNN host criticized both political parties on Friday but specifically said America’s democracy is at stake due to the GOP. He then criticized Democrats for being “weak,” as reported by Mediaite.

New Day’s John Berman asked Lemon about a comment he made on a podcast during where Lemon said “brand essence of the Democratic Party” was “weak.” Berman asked that Lemon clarify the statement.

“Because I believe our democracy,” said Lemon. “I don’t believe, I know, our democracy is in danger. The republic is in danger. I believe that we’re in danger right now. Voter suppression.

People who are lying, bending reality to fit — bending the truth to fit their own reality. We have people who think it’s okay now to yell at lawmakers, congressmen through the doors, call them babies. We have people who believe in Jewish space lasers. We have people who are trying to basically, now, have minority rule in the country.”

Lemon said that while he is “not a partisan person,” that he was “talking about one particular party,” – the Republicans.

“I don’t believe in belonging to a political party,” said Lemon. “I’m an independent. But our democracy is in danger because of the Republican Party. And the Democratic Party — in order to save this democracy — they need to stand up and be stronger.”

He suggested that Democrats need to stop living by pre-Trump rules, and “switch to the rules that apply in a post-truth, post-fact world — that’s what we live in — in order to save the democracy that we so love.”

When asked how he thinks Democrats are measuring up now, Lemon said, “They allow this madness that’s in Washington.”

He adds: “We have people now — it is okay in this country now to be an indecent, immoral person. It is okay for adults to act like what we tell children not to do. It is okay to lie to journalists’ faces and to the faces of American people. To tell people one thing one day about an insurrection and another thing the next day about an insurrection.”

Lemon said he believes that Democrats are “the party of morality,” and that the GOP once was but started giving into “white grievance, white fear.”

“Trump capitalized on that,” said Lemon. “The country is changing, and they are afraid of it. What are they essentially saying? That they don’t trust people who don’t look like them? That people who don’t look like them should not have the amount of power and the equity and equality that they have? I don’t see Democrats standing up for that or understanding the danger in that.”

He concludes with how he thinks the country should proceed.

“So in order for us to move forward, when we have one party who is operating on lies and not living in reality, we need a party to stand up and be stronger and operate on truth and live in reality and show the world that America is better than Jewish space lasers. What else do I have to say? It is the God’s honest truth.”

