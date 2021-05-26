Cam Anthony wins season 20 of ‘The Voice’

"This has been the time of my life," said Anthony.

Cam Anthony is the latest winner of The Voice.

The NBC competition show announced Anthony, 19, as the winner on Tuesday night. The Philadelphia native also took the stage with his coach Blake Shelton.

“This has been the time of my life,” said Anthony who was able to embrace Shelton now that COVID-19 restrictions are becoming more relaxed. The teen thanked Shelton for allowing him to “explore my artistry…and have as much fun with it as possible.”

(Credit: NBC/The Voice)

Shelton took to Twitter to congratulate Anthony. In a heartfelt message he wrote: “Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime. Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!! @CamAnthony#TeamBlake @NBCTheVoice.”

Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime. Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!! @CamAnthony #TeamBlake @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/FhlIADoKk8 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 26, 2021

On Monday, the young star performed a version of Cynthia Erivo‘s “Stand Up,” and read a letter about change in the world. The rendition earned Anthony praise from the coach.

“On the 20th season, God put this young man in my life here on ‘The Voice’ that may change everything for this show. I do believe that,” said Shelton. “I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam’s talent is his heart and his mind. And you just saw it there on the stage, man. Congratulations. Thank you for being here, man.”

Grammy winner John Legend also serves as a coach on the series and was also inspired by the young man’s performance.

“Watching you up here, the amount of just God-given talent that you have, but also the level of just professionalism, performance ability, all the things that you need to be a superstar artist, you really have it,” he said. “You have all of it, and it’s just amazing to watch you do what you’re supposed to be doing in this world. It’s a blessing for all of us. That was a beautiful performance.”

Anthony and his coach shared the stage on Tuesday despite their different musical styles and performed “She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals.

Shelton also thanked the young talent for being on the show and being an advocate for change. “You being on this show and giving us the chance to be a part of your journey has changed the show forever and we’ve been needing that,” he said.

During last week’s performance, the singer chose “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” by Motown artist G.C. Cameron. The North Philly native spoke with NBC Philadelphia and divulged why he selected the old school record.

“That song in particular was actually very special to me because my family had kind of made it a tradition to kind of perform that at our lost one’s funerals,” said Anthony. The song was covered by R&B group Boyz II Men in the 90s.

His late grandfather started the tradition of singing it at home going services.

“This was just me trying to pay homage to him,” he told the publication.

