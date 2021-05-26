Naomi Campbell played Bob Marley while welcoming daughter: ‘My roots’

In a recent episode of her YouTube show No Filter With Naomi, Naomi Campbell shared that she played Bob Marley while welcoming her daughter, saying that Marley’s music is “her roots”.

As theGrio previously reported, Campbell has recently become a new mother, welcoming her daughter early last week. Sharing the exciting news to her official Instagram account, the model and icon wrote at the time that her daughter is her “beautiful little blessing.”

Now, in a recent episode of her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi, Campbell shared a special connection her daughter already has to Marley music while interviewing DJ D-Nice.

Naomi Campbell speaks onstage at the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Speaking of how Bob Marley’s music has played an instrumental role in her life, Campbell explained to DJ D-Nice how she played Marley while welcoming her newborn daughter. She shared in the interview, “In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing…I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots.”

DJ D-Nice also shared a special connection he has to the legendary musician, specifically during his Club Quarantine series. He shared with Campbell, “I did a lot of work with the Marley family. You know, we’ve had a lot of things happen on Club Quarantine! One day I started playing Bob Marley, and I was only playing Bob Marley, and all of the sudden Ziggy was in there, and Rohan was in there, and Damian Marley was in there…It was just mind blowing to me, that people just find ways to come and hear the music.”

While No Filter With Naomi seems to be successful for the icon, she hinted at the end of this episode that her latest episode may be her last. She told the viewers, “This could be my last show, and taking a little break…or this may not be.”

D-Nice spins at the Lumiere De Vie Hommes Launch Event Aboard Superyacht Utopia IV on October 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lumiere De Vie Hommes)

Campbell recently took to Instagram to share her joy and announce the birth of her daughter. She wrote in the caption, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Check out Campbell’s full interview with D-Nice on No Filter With Naomi below:

