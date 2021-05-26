Stylist Jason Bolden, husband Adair Curtis welcome son Arrow

On Instagram, the "Styling Hollywood" pair each shared a selfie of them clad in masks, snuggling with the baby.

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, Adair Curtis, announced that their family has grown by one with the addition of their first baby, a son, whom they named Arrow Fox.

Jason Bolden (left) and husband Adair Curtis (right) attend last March’s Better Brothers Los Angeles’ 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex in L.A. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

In his caption, Bolden wrote, “Yesterday You Gave Us the New Meaning to Joy and Protection, 2 weeks early but Right on Time!”

He added lyrics from the 2002 India.Arie single, “Beautiful Surprise,” writing, in part: “It’s like yesterday/I didn’t even know your name/Now today/You’re always on my mind/I never could have predicted that I feel this way … You are a beautiful surprise.”

Bolden ended his post with “Forever Loving You Papa and Dad.”

“The greatest gift EVER!!!” Curtis penned on his post, “Your dads are already obsessed with you!!! Introducing Mr. Arrow Fox 5.24.21.”

Bolden and Curtis welcomed their newborn son via a surrogate.

The couple has been married since August 2012 and are best known for their roles on the Netflix show, Styling Hollywood. Bolden is a celebrity stylist, and Curtis is an interior designer.

Last month, Curtis told People magazine their “journey to starting our family has been a long one. Even before it was documented on Styling Hollywood, starting a family was always at the forefront of our minds and in our plans. We explored adoption with multiple agencies before feeling like surrogacy was the right way to go for us.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, some of Bolden’s clients have included actresses Taraji P. Henson and Yara Shahidi, plus director Ava DuVernay. He has been recognized as one of Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists three years in a row. He is the co-founder of JSN Studio, a multi-disciplined creative agency.

As part of their birth announcement, Bolden and Curtis partnered with Bubly sparkling water, which made a $100,000 donation to the nonprofit organization Family Equality to raise awareness about the challenges LGBTQ+ parents face.

