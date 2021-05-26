Venus Williams teams up with K-Swiss for new collection

The tennis champion has partnered with K-Swiss to "Glow Up" your summer wardrobe.

Tennis champion Venus Williams has partnered with K-Swiss on a new activewear line. The Glow Up collection is the second co-branded capsule by Williams and K-Swiss and includes matching sets, leggings, shorts, jackets and hoodies, Footwear News reports.

Venus Williams celebrates after winning match point against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during day one of the 2021 Australian Open. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

“EleVen by Venus is excited to be collaborating with K-Swiss again on a new, unique capsule collection,” said Williams in the press release. “K-Swiss has been an iconic brand for decades, so I loved creating looks that combine their timeless style with EleVen’s vibrant and sleek designs. With the ‘Glow Up’ collection, we created dynamic outfits that represent confidence, individuality, and versatility so our customers can feel their absolute best, both on and off the court.”

Last week, Williams promoted the new apparel by sporting a pink top and skirt set and posting on her Instagram. “Summer drop has arrived from @elevenbyvenus – this pink set is my personal favorite 💕,” the tennis great wrote.

Products from Williams’ new line are available for purchase at kswiss.com and elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.

The “Glow Up” collection also includes two new sneaker designs. The K-Swiss Ultrashot 3 utilizes Surge 7.0 midsole technology and 360 Plantar Chassis Support for maximum ease in movement. The K-Swiss Court Traymore features full-grain leather uppers and iridescent accents, according to Footwear News.

The Ultrashot 3 “Glow Up” sneakers by K-Swiss X EleVen (Credit: K-Swiss)

“When I think of K-Swiss — from when I was younger until now — I think of classics. It works with everything. It’s based on the California lifestyle, and I’m from California,” the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion told Footwear News. “They’re open to creativity and new ideas. The design is incredible. With all those different aspects, it’s a perfect fit. I love being able to dive in to the archives.”

In addition to her fashion ventures, Williams started a sunscreen line in 2020 by teaming up with retailer Credo Beauty. That line is also under Williams’ lifestyle brand EleVen by Venus Williams and aims to provide quality care specifically for women of color.

“SPF is a part of my daily routine because I spend so much time outdoors as a result of my job, and through the years I found that a lot of natural sunscreens left a white cast on my skin,” Williams said of the collaboration during on an Instagram Live announcement. “That’s why with EleVen by Venus, we wanted to set a new standard for clean beauty and ensure our sunscreens are versatile, lightweight and blends with all skin tones. It really works for everyone!”

According to its company website, EleVen by Venus prides itself on using enhanced drying, ozone ray-blocking, and four-way stretching technologies to produce quality activewear products.

“EleVen is not defined by being the best. It’s the pursuit of your best self. This tireless pursuit is what wakes me every morning and drives me to push harder, live bolder, and keep learning every step of the way,” says Williams.

theGrio’s Blue Telusma contributed to this report.

