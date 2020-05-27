Venus Williams launches new sunscreen line for women of color

The tennis superstar is moving into the beauty arena just in time for summer.

Venus Williams may be a world-renowned athlete but now the legendary tennis player is parlaying her love of skincare into a new business venture.

According to Black Enterprise, Williams has teamed up with retailer Credo Beauty to launch a new line for sunscreen products aimed specifically at women of color.

“SPF is a part of my daily routine because I spend so much time outdoors as a result of my job, and through the years I found that a lot of natural sunscreens left a white cast on my skin,” Williams said of the collaboration during on an Instagram Live announcement.

“That’s why with EleVen by Venus, we wanted to set a new standard for clean beauty and ensure our sunscreens are versatile, lightweight and blends with all skin tones. It really works for everyone!”

Earlier this month during an interview with Allure, Williams notes that her love of skincare products started at an early age, sharing, “When I was younger, I was wild and too free, and I took it for granted that I had great skin. But that is not the case now. I am covered from head to toe when I’m outside: long sleeves, long pants, and sunscreen. I try to protect my skin as much as I can.”

During this week’s IG Live she elaborated on that anecdote, giving credit to her sister for nudging her in the right direction, explaining, “Serena really inspired me. We would practice side by side and I’d see her all the time in sunscreen and long sleeves. Finally one day I realized what I was doing to my skin by not protecting it.”

The 39-year-old is currently quarantining in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

