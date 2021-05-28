Tiger Woods says rehab ‘more painful than anything I’ve experienced’

"This has been an entirely different animal,” Tiger Woods said

Loading the player...

Tiger Woods is focusing on recovery.

The all-time golf extraordinaire is working hard to literally get back on his feet after crashing his car back on February 23rd. Woods updated Golf Digest about his recovery during an interview posted on Thursday.

MEDINAH, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 17: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3 on August 17, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“This has been an entirely different animal,” he told the publication as he recovers at his home in Florida. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Read More: Tiger Woods thanks fans, fellow golfers for support

Woods made headlines after crashing his Genesis SUV in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. After the crash, surgeons inserted a rod into his tibia in order to stabilize fractures and inserted screws and pins to stabilize his foot and ankle injuries. He has undergone several surgeries.

The golfer was going 84 mph in a 45 mph zone before he crashed into a tree. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said he was still going 75 mph as he hit the tree. The impact sent his SUV into the air.

Woods told deputies he did not know how he crashed and did not remember driving. No foul play was discovered and he will not be charged.

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies gather evidence from the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

When asked if he plans to golf again, Woods said: My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,”

“I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Physicians told NBC it is unlikely Woods will recover to play the game as he once did.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists,” said Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, in a statement obtained by NBC.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. … Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

But Woods said the love and support he has been receiving has kept him going.

“It’s been incredible,” said Woods “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

Back in early April, Woods also released a statement thanking those who have supported him.

Read More: Tiger Woods speaks out following cause of crash reveal

“In the last few days, I received words from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” Woods said on Twitter.

“I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911,” Woods continued, also thanking the first responders who assisted him by name, noting that the paramedics assisted him “expertly at the scene.”

Woods concluded his statement by saying he is focused on his recovery and his family, thanking “everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

