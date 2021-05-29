Donna Brazile returns to ABC News

'The former DNC chair and political pundit has departed Fox News for ABC

Donna Brazile, former chair of Democratic National Committee, is now a part of the ABC News team as a contributor.

READ MORE: Donna Brazile, Gwen Moore and Wisconsin leaders host ‘Sister to Sister’ voter registration event

Variety reported that a spokesperson for Walt Disney confirmed Brazile had been added to the ABC News roster. Since then, she was identified as a “contributor” during an appearance on ABC News program, This Week.

The move comes after Brazile had previously been a commentator for Fox News, one of the few liberal contributors to the network.

According to The Daily Beast, Brazile and Fox quietly parted ways earlier this week. Brazile had been working with Fox since 2019. Brazile said that the split was amicable.

“When my contract expired, they offered me an additional 2-4 years,” Brazile told The Daily Beast in a text message. “But I decided to return to ABC.”

Donna Brazile speaks at 2019 ESSENCE Festival July 5, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Brazile had previously collaborated with ABC News and was also a longtime contributor to CNN before resigning in 2016, according to The New Yorker.

She explained her rationale for joining the Fox News team, despite it being a conservative outlet, stating she was “excited to join the honest and passionate debate at Fox News about our future.”

After appearing on the network for three days, she said “I came away believing that it was important to talk to that audience. Not because they agreed with me but because they were willing to listen.”

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t so happy about the move. When Brazile first joined Fox News, Trump said that it was “politically correct” hire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Brazile said she considers herself more a “pundit” than a journalist, her background in politics is extensive and impressive.

After working on Presidential campaigns for Jesse Jackson, Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis, she became the first Black female campaign manager for a major-party Presidential candidate when she led Al Gore’s campaign against George W. Bush in 2000.

In addition, Brazile has also been a professor at Harvard and Georgetown Universities, as well as an author of several books, including her memoir Cooking With Grease: Stirring the Pots in American Politics, Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House, and co-authored For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics.

READ MORE: Fox News dragged for suggesting Gen X can save America from cancel culture

Brazile’s move to ABC News comes just two months after the network appointed Kim Godwin as its new president. TheGrio previously reported that Godwin is the first Black executive to lead a broadcast news division. Her appointment was advocated for by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) after former president James Goldston stepped down.

Watch Brazile talk about joining Fox as a contributor below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

