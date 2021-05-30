Yvette Nicole Brown’s mother Fran passes away

"She was magic. #RIP my tiny wonder," Brown said on Twitter

Loading the player...

Yvette Nicole Brown took to social media to announce the passing of her beloved mother, Fran Hall. She was 78.

The Community star, 49, shared a photo of her mother to her 553k followers on Instagram, confirming the news of her passing on Saturday.

“I am devastated. 💔 I don’t have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does. I didn’t share what my family was dealing with because it was too big. It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home,” she said in the caption. “I’m still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That’s all I know to do.”

She concluded, saying, “Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans. 💔 I love you, my sweet mama. ❤️Always. #MamaFran.”

Below her message was a tribute from her big brother, DC, who called May 29 “a day I’ll never forget.”

“The day my world felt like it it got ran n2 a ditch. I had 2 say goodbye 2 my 1st love. Some1 who has seen me at my best & worse. My very own personal angel from above. U walked with me thru my 1st steps,” he said, “Its only right that I’m here 4 ur last breaths.”

Under her post, she was met with condolences and prayers from her celebrity friends and fans including actor Lamar Burton, who said, “YNB 💜 We love you and are holding your family in our hearts! 🙏🏾💜🙏🏾” Niecy Nash said, “You already know 🙏🏽🙏🏽😢😢❤️❤️.”

Yvette Lee Bowser, the creator of Living Single, responded, “Soror and friend… such a lovely tribute…I’m very sorry for your loss and I share in your devastation as I wipe the tears from my eyes to type these words. The loss of a mother is like no other… but be sure that her spirit lives in and around you. You’ll see🦋 I’m heartbroken for you and I am here should you want to connect and talk or simply cry💔 I love you💜”

Read More: Kelly Price accuses Texas promoter of not paying her

On Twitter, Brown shared a selfie of herself and her late mother with the caption, “She was magic. #RIP my tiny wonder. 💔 #MamaFran 🕊”

She followed with, “If you want a glimpse of my mom search the #MamaFran hashtag. Thru the years I’ve shared things she’s said and done that were insightful or hysterical. She was truly one of a kind. And shout out to the other #MamaFran’s I discovered too! ❤”

Read More: Regina King surprised by news she is on short list to direct ‘Superman’

Comedian Kathy Griffin sent her friend love on Twitter, saying, “I’m glad you had your #MamaFran, but so sorry she’s gone. She was a special dame! ❤💔.”

I know you know this pain. Saluting your sweet Maggie, too. 💔 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 30, 2021

Brown responded, “I know you know this pain,” referring to Griffin losing her mother, Maggie, in 2020. “Saluting your sweet, Maggie, too. 💔”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

