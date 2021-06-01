Mike Epps, wife Kyra Epps expecting 2nd child together

Kyra Epps recently opened up about their first child, Indiana Rose, and the journey of having a newborn during the COVID-19 pandemic

Per recent social media posts, Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Epps are officially expecting their second child together.

In March of 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, Indiana Rose Epps. Sharing the news with their fans and followers on Instagram, Kyra wrote in a caption while holding her newborn, “My Indiana Rose Epps! 9 pounds 12 ounces on 3/12. Mommy loves you beyond what I can even understand. #tired.” Now, in a similar fashion, Kyra has announced her pregnancy with the couple’s second child together, with a post that already has over 14,000 likes.

Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson attend the “Dolemite Is My Name” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images,,)

In a post featuring a picture of the mom cradling her pregnant belly, Kyra wrote in the caption, “Feeling so blessed!” This post comes a few days after Kyra posted another picture on Instagram of her, Mike and Indiana Rose.

“Celebrating her one year anniversary of becoming a mother. My first full year as a mother and I can honestly say from my heart it is the best thing I’ve ever known,” she wrote.

She continued in her post, writing, “A newborn during Covid was not easy, neither was Breast feeding for 13 months or pushing out a nearly 10 pound baby. But loving, guiding and protecting her has been the most natural feeling I’ve ever felt. I’m overjoyed today! Happy Mother’s Day- especially to all the quarantine moms!!!”

TheGrio‘s Mariel Turner recently caught up with Mike Epps and the cast of his Netflix series The Upshaws. Speaking to how he could see details of his own life sprinkled into the writing, he shared, “Sometimes it was so real that I would get upset, I ain’t gon’ lie, a couple of times I’m like, ‘These women must got a camera on me or a private investigator. How they know all this real stuff?’ This stuff ain’t even on the internet.’”

He continued, explaining, “Sometimes writers, they write from a base that we all know this guy. I’m coming in, signing up as an actor and I’m like, ‘How you know me like that? But wait a minute, Mike. It ain’t that they know you like that. They are writing from something that everybody can relate to.’ It’s a bunch of Bennies around the world.”

