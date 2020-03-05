It looks like Netflix may have another comedy hit other hands.

The streaming service is gearing up for a new comedy series The Upshaws starring Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, and Mike Epps.

The multi-camera comedy series centers on a Black, working-class family struggling to make it work in Indiana and we can’t wait to see Kim Fields in a leading role.

According to Deadline, the Living Single and RHOA alum will play Regina Upshaw, Lucretia’s (Sykes) sister and Bennie’s (Epps) high school sweetheart, now wife, and the mother of his three children.

Regina works in medical billing at a local hospital and struggles to stay upbeat and keep her family happy — and her husband in check — while pursuing goals of her own.

Epps will play Bennie Upshaw, the lovable, charming, thug-adjacent head of the Upshaw family.

He runs a garage in Indianapolis and is constantly butting heads with his sister-in-law, Lucretia, who believes her sister could have and do better. As a husband and father of four children, he tries his best (not always successfully) to figure things out without a blueprint.

READ MORE: WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for ‘Wanda Sykes: Not Normal’ comedy special

Sykes plays Regina’s sardonic older sister Lucretia, who collects disability after falling from a jetway at the airport. She is a real estate owner and silent partner in Bennie’s garage, only stomaching his antics for her sister. She will always believe it’s not too late for her sister to get out of her marriage.

Epps and Sykes have signed on as executive producers of the series alongside showrunner, Page Hurwitz.