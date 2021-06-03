Tiffany Haddish confirms she’s in the process of adopting

It’s official! Tiffany Haddish is taking to steps to become a mother and now she’s opening up about the adoption process.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, the Kids Say the Darndest Things host explained why she is finally ready to bring a child into her home and her heart despite her incredibly busy schedule.

Tiffany Haddish performs on Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival, co-produced by Entertainment Studios and Funny or Die (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Allen Media Group)

“I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents,” explained the 41-year-old. “There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

The actress has always been transparent about growing up under the foster care system and says she’s already taken the required parenting courses to jumpstart the adoption process.

“I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now,” she continued. “I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

Tiffany Haddish is saying yes to motherhood, announcing plans to adopt a child from the foster care system, even taking parenting classes to help during the journey to becoming a mom. Should more expectant parents opt for parenting classes? pic.twitter.com/BtWgIEkoEC — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) May 10, 2021

Haddish, who has been dating rapper and activist Common for over a year, is currently starring in the new season of her and Ali Wong‘s animated Adult Swim series, Tuca & Bertie. She also opened up about her love life during the chat with ET.

“I mean, I’m good now, but even if I wasn’t good, I don’t think I’d be looking for the D on TV [in real life],” joked Haddish, while referring to her character, Tuca, who forms a Bachelorette-style dating show. “I’m too good and savvy in the club, you know what I’m saying? I could pick up a couple of men at the grocery store.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I’m too sophisticated for that. I could go for a walk around the block and pick up someone,” she continued. “I don’t have to do a dating show. Unless they pay me a lot of money, then … let’s do it!”

Wong recalled meeting Haddish long ago when “we were, as Tiffany says, ‘garbage comedians’ back then.”

Wong added of her years-long friendship with the outspoken comic that “we were learning, but I know that Tiffany had it. Like, I could always see that she had it. It’s just been so cool to see her blow the eff up and still be the same person.”

“You’re still the same too,” chimed in Haddish. “Still sweet and kind and funny as hell. We always giggling about something.”

Season 2 of Tuca & Bertie debuts Sunday, June 13 on Adult Swim.

