Aja Naomi King announces birth of her first child

The “How To Get Away With Murder" actress announced the birth on Instagram

Aja Naomi King took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby.

In candid photos of her post-pregnancy belly in her yard, King celebrated the experience of childbirth and her body.

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!” she wrote in the caption.

“So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing’, I wanted to share this photo. No make-up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby! ♥️”

Celebrity friends sent their congratulations like Grey’s Anatomy actress Kelly McCreary who commented, “Behold! A goddess! A miracle! My Shero!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Singer and actress Janelle Monae said, “Ooooh I love you! 😍”

Rosario Dawson sent her congratulations, saying, “Sending so much love and blessings to you and your growing family fierce woman!”

In March, the How To Get Away With Murder actress, 36, announced her pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages. King referred to her child as “Baby King” and her “beautiful little rainbow baby.”

“This beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak,” she said at the time.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday, King said she was looking forward to “unlocking all the secrets of parenthood” ahead of the birth of her child.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Aja Naomi King attends the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“This summer I’m looking forward to experiencing life as a mother, and unlocking all the secrets of parenthood…fingers crossed,” she told the outlet. “I’m also looking forward to engaging socially and safely with my loved ones and friends, as well as sharing meals together in or outdoors and being able to experience things spontaneously without fear, pending our progress in this pandemic.”

“I crave that sense of freedom again, to be able to move about with my baby and not have that same sense of worry looming over me,” King added.

King expressed her gratitude for sustaining her pregnancy and called giving birth, and motherhood “the most important project of my life.”

