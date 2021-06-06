Al Roker celebrates daughter’s marriage: ‘Time flies’

Roker and his daughter Courtney captured the big day on their respective Instagram pages

Al Roker, longtime star of The Today Show, celebrated last week as his daughter, Courtney, got married on Friday.

The father and daughter both chronicled the big day on their respective Instagram pages.

The famed weatherman and co-anchor of the national NBC morning show posted several photos acknowledging his daughter’s nuptials to fiancé Wesley Laga.

From left to right, Wesley Laga, Courtney Roker, Deborah Roberts and Al Roker (via Instagram)

He posted a picture of the wedded couple, himself and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts.

“A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess,” Roker wrote in the caption.

In addition, Roker also posted a throwback photo of himself, his parents and Courtney as a little girl, with a caption that marveled at the fast passage of time since that photo was taken.

“On this #tbt❤️ I am marveling at [how] fast time flies. Seems like yesterday @ouichefroker was this little girl and tomorrow she’s getting married. Al And Isabel Roker would have been so proud of their granddaughter,” the caption reads.

Courtney posted several stills from her wedding as well, including moments of her dancing with her husband.

“Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine,” she wrote. “I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy.”

According to People, Courtney and Wesley got engaged in April 2020. Courtney revealed via social media that the couple “should have been in Paris” when the engagement happened but was forced to “on hold” due to COVID-19 travel restraints in place at the time. Courtney posted that Laga opted to simulate their canceled trip at home by playing French music and putting a “live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV” when he popped the question.

This is a particularly joyous occasion for Roker, who has been recovering from prostate cancer surgery over the past few months. As reported by theGrio, Roker announced he was diagnosed in November 2020 and that the cancerous prostate was removed a week later.

In his announcement, Roker spoke of how Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with and die from prostate cancer. He stated that African American men were vulnerable because of “any number of reasons, from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available, and let people know they got to get checked.”

