Al Roker was all smiles this Easter after it was announced over the weekend that his daughter Courtney is engaged!

The Today co-host took to his social media Sunday to publicly congratulate his baby girl and her longtime boyfriend, Wesley Laga, on their upcoming nuptials.

“Could not be more thrilled for these two,” Roker wrote on Instagram.

“Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason,” Courtney began on a post of her own Instagram. “We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV.”

During Monday’s installment of the Today show, the “thrilled” 65-year-old anchor explained there are “no plans for the wedding yet because we don’t know when we’re all going to be able to get together.”

Special congratulations are in order for @AlRoker's family! His daughter, Courtney got engaged over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/4j410cWlOX — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) April 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Courtney opened up about how difficult it was for her to be away from her close-knit family during self-isolation.

“This has definitely been difficult. I haven’t seen my family in a while and miss them dearly. But I am missing all 4 of my families as well. One day, life will be somewhat back to normal,” she wrote in the accompanying caption to her throwback family photos.

Courtney is Roker’s daughter from his first marriage to Alice Bell. The daytime host also has two children with current wife Deborah Roberts.

