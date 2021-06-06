Gov. Brian Kemp greeted with boos during Georgia GOP convention

Kemp's supporters tried drowning out the boos with cheers

Gov. Brian Kemp was met with overwhelming anger while giving a speech during the Georgia GOP convention on Saturday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the media before health care workers received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kemp was bombarded with an overwhelming wave of boos throughout his short speech at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, making it difficult to make out his remarks. Kemp’s supporters tried drowning out the boos with cheers.

The lingering displeasure from activists and attendees stems from Kemp not seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump‘s defeat during the 2020 presidential election.

Throughout his speech, he highlighted his support for anti-abortion legislation, new voting restrictions, and the reopening of Georgia’s economy.

“We passed heartbeat legislation,” Kemp said of the abortion law, which was blocked in 2020 by a federal judge, according to TIME. The legislation is expected to head back to court in the fall.

“Boo! What about the voting machines?” a man shouted in response.

Statehouse reporter Maya T. Prahbu tweeted a video of the event where Kemp mentions Georgia being the first state to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

.@BrianKempGA greeted at the Ga GOP convention with loud boos. He was speaking for about 30 seconds before it was quiet enough to hear him from the press area. But he got his first full applause when he mentioned Georgia being the first state to reopen during the pandemic. #gapol pic.twitter.com/4LcgRqkvoO — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) June 5, 2021

Trump said, “I’m ashamed that I endorsed him,” when referencing Kemp. Trump has had a lingering impact on the Republican Party since his November defeat by President Joe Biden.

The former president blamed Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and other GOP officials for not overturning the election results, ultimately vowing to unseat them.

Kemp also reminded attendees and voters of his political track record including defeating Stacey Abrams in 2018.

“There is only one person who’s beaten Stacey Abrams,” he said to the crowd, “and you’re looking at him.”

