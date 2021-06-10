S.C. woman, 102, says key to long life is staying out of ‘other people’s business’

Annie Mae Belin turned 102-years-old on June 1st

A 102-years-young woman in South Carolina is offering practical advice on how to live a long life.

On June 1st Annie Mae Belin of Darlington County celebrated her 102nd birthday. When asked what the secret to a long life is, she said it’s about staying out of other’s business, per WPDE.

Belin celebrated the day with her friends, family and fellow members of Truth and Fellowship Ministry church in Florence. She donned a crown on her head and had grand golden-colored balloons that displayed her age.

Annie Mae Belin of Darlington County Image: Tonya Brown/WPDE)

When asked the secret to life she said: “Obedience. And trying to tend to my business. And leave other people’s business alone. Unless I have to get in it. Because I love to talk and I love people,” she said.

She also credits the man upstairs for her long life.

“My relationship with God. He’s my all. My everything. I just want to keep on loving God. And treating people like I want to be treated. Because we need more love in the world for one thing. Obedience is the best of all. And trust in God.”

Belin’s pastor, Dr. Johnathon Briggs said she is a blessing.

“I’m humbled. For God to trust me with one of his prized possessions is a testament that his hand is upon me. And he believes that I will obey him in doing what I need to do. So, to have the opportunity to be her pastor is a humbling experience. Because it says a lot about how God thinks of me,” he said.

Looking good may be a factor in Belin’s long life as well. The centenarian still gets her hair done every two weeks by her personal stylist, Darlington Mayor Gloria Hines.

HAPPY 102ND BIRTHDAY, ANNIE! Annie Mae Belin of Darlington County says minding her own business and her faith in God are keys to a long life. https://t.co/vZniw4R1O6 pic.twitter.com/c3l2s3ua93 — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) June 2, 2021

The 102-year-old is surrounded by family and friends, but said she misses one thing.

“I feel really good. Ain’t but one thing, they won’t let me work. I have made cigarettes,” said Belin. “Because my first job was in RJ Reynolds tobacco company. My cigarettes, chewing tobacco, snuff. All that stuff in Fairmont, N.C,.”

Belin isn’t the only one with the keys to longevity. Back in May theGrio reported on the oldest known survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. She recently celebrated her 107th birthday.

Viola Fletcher was seven-years-old when racist white people unleashed their deadly wrath on the Oklahoma city in June 1921. She celebrated her milestone birthday on May 5, and her special day was also acknowledged by the Greenwood community.

Speaking to Oklahoma State University’s Oral History Research Program in 2014, Fletcher said her secret to longevity was “Sleeping and eating and exercising. It’s no problem with me.”

As theGrio previously reported, many died and thousands of Black residents were injured during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after angry white mobs attacked the area once known as ‘Black Wall Street.’

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

